4 matches that didn't deserve to main event WrestleMania

WrestleMania is the greatest spectacle in pro wrestling, considered "The Super Bowl" of sports entertainment. The lights shine the brightest as the biggest Superstars compete at the Show of Shows. Mania features the most important matches and the climax of the hottest storylines.

Ad

The main event or headliner is one of the most significant attractions of Mania. Over the last four decades, the WWE Universe has been treated to stellar show-closers.

Who could ever forget the "Once in a Lifetime" showdown between The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 28? Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns headlined last year's show in an epic match that fans rewatch to this day.

While some main events etched their names into the history books, others left much to be desired and didn't deserve to close the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment.

Ad

Trending

#4. Hulk Hogan vs. Sid Justice at WrestleMania 8

WrestleMania VIII had some incredible matches, some of which have made the all-time list of greatest Mania encounters. Roddy Piper and Bret Hart fought in an epic contest for the Intercontinental Championship, which stole the show.

Ric Flair and Randy Savage also wrestled a great match for the WWE Championship. However, Hulk Hogan vs. Sid Justice went over both matches as the headliner of WrestleMania 8.

Ad

There was no championship on the line, and their rivalry lacked heat. Therefore, the stakes weren't high enough to warrant the most important position on the Mania card. Furthermore, the match was far from great as neither man was renowned for their in-ring prowess.

The ending was also botched as Papa Shango was late to interfere, leading to a rushed and messy disqualification finish. The interference and subsequent two-man beatdown by Shango and Sid set the stage for The Ultimate Warrior's return.

Ad

Warrior and Hogan drove the villains away as Mania ended. At best, the closing segment felt like the ending of a house show. However, WWE had better options at their disposal, like Savage vs. Flair.

In hindsight, the show should have been main evented by Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, who were two of the biggest names in pro wrestling in 1992.

#3. The Undertaker vs. Sycho Sid at Mania 13

In addition to closing Mania with Hulk Hogan in 1992, Sid, now Sycho Sid, main evented The Grandest Stage of Them All with The Undertaker six years later in Rosemont.

Ad

However, by the time the show was over, fans were convinced that Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin's universally praised No Disqualification match should have gone after Taker vs. Sid.

Although the stakes were higher with the WWE Championship on the line, Taker vs. Sid felt boring as both men unnecessarily dragged the match beyond 20 minutes. Furthermore, the background story didn't create enough hype.

In contrast, The Hitman and The Rattlesnake had been wanting to kill each other for months, and fans were invested in their story. At WrestleMania 13, Hart and Austin fought in a brutal war, which began Austin's main-event push.

Ad

In terms of historical significance and entertainment value, Hart vs. Austin was the better option and deserved to go after Taker vs. Sid.

#2. Triple H vs. Chris Jericho (c) for the Undisputed WWF Championship at WrestleMania X8

Ad

Triple H vs. Chris Jericho inside the Skydome wasn't a bad match. It had a great story with fine in-ring action. However, it went after The Rock vs. Hollywood Hogan in an "Icon vs. Icon" match for the ages.

On that night, any match would have failed to surpass Rock vs. Hogan. The star power of both men was such that it didn't need to be a five-star classic. To their credit, the ring action was solid and the crowd was invested.

Ad

The Skydome was rocking with excitement as The Great One and The Immortal One stole the show in an epic showdown. Hogan's face turn was the icing on the cake to appease the fans after his loss.

#1. Triple H (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 25

Ad

Heading into WrestleMania's silver jubilee, Triple H vs. Randy Orton was the hottest storyline. Orton was firing on all cylinders as a heel as he made it his life's mission to torment The McMahon Family.

The WWE Universe saw Orton kissing Stephanie McMahon in front of a handcuffed Triple H. The Game retaliated by breaking into The Legend Killer's home. Excitement levels were high as the feud felt legitimate.

However, the main event was a disappointment. WWE added an odd stipulation that removed Triple H's championship advantage, which was not befitting of the personal background story. Furthermore, it was a slow, methodical wrestling match.

Furthermore, Orton should have won to establish himself as a generational heel. While the match itself was underwhelming, it came after The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, one of the greatest matches in Mania history. This added to the negative perception.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback