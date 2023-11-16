4 matches that could happen at WWE Backlash 2024 in France

Earlier today WWE announced that their longstanding Premium Live Event Backlash will take place in Lyon, France next year.

This past May, WWE took Backlash to Puerto Rico where the international crowd helped make it one of the standout events of the year.

Join us as we take a look at 4 matches that could take place at the LDLC Arena on Saturday, May 4th, 2024.

#4 - WWE's ring general goes for world heavyweight gold

One of the most impressive acts on the roster today is Gunther. The Austrian has established himself as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, with his current reign at 523 days.

However, after having held the gold for a long time now, he is no doubt ready for the main event scene in WWE. Whether it be at WrestleMania XL the month before or in France, the ring general is primed and ready to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

During a recent interview with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, Gunther said that he is ready to move up into the main event to take on Seth Rollins for his title.

"I think it's quite obvious that I outgrew the Intercontinental Championship already, I am ready to make that next step." (H/T Wrestling News)

#3 - A European duo looks for their biggest win yet

Alongside Gunther are his Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The pair has won gold in the company's third brand NXT, but have yet to become tag team champions on the main roster.

This could change in Lyon, with Kaiser and Vinci facing off for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Backlash.

Having been part of the same team for more than 4 years, Vinci and Kaiser have established a strong bond. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vinci was asked how it has been to team with the German superstar.

"I think honestly we have a pretty good dynamic going on. I mean, the success speaks for itself. Obviously, I was added a little bit later last year. I think Ludwig and I had a pretty good thing going, even in NXT, so right now whatever opportunity comes up, we'll take it and I'll just put a hundred percent effort in, like I did so far, and things are going great." [1:44 – 2:07] (H/T Sportskeeda)

#2 - A top European WWE star arrives on the main roster

This year, WWE fans have seen the rise of Ilja Dragunov, with the 30-year-old having risen to the top of NXT by winning its world title.

By the time Backlash rolls around however, Dragunov would have been in some form of WWE developmental for 5 years, meaning that he is more than ready for the main roster.

Speaking to Under The Ring, the reigning NXT Champion was asked who he would like to face when he eventually moves up to either RAW or SmackDown.

"There are countless people. This company is filled with an unlimited amount of great talent, so there’s so many people I think I can create something special with. One of the people that comes to my mind is definitely Shinsuke Nakamura, people like Seth Rollins, who also have all this artistic expressive way with the people, and you see how over he is and all the attention he gets. Definitely, as long as the chance is still there, maybe one of the people who were the first I’ve been watching, like Rey Mysterio for example." (H/T Fightful)

Given the many big moments he has had in Europe throughout his career, France would be the perfect location for him to make his in-ring main roster debut.

#1 - Countrywomen join forces in France

Another talented pair of European performers who recently shared the ring as foes are Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, with the latter beating the legendary star to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

Their recent matchup in NXT was a true passing of the torch moment as Lynch lost her title to her fellow countrywomen.

During a recent interview with the Irish Mirror Lyra spoke about how Lynch's journey inspired her to train and make it to the WWE.

"I started when I was 17 and I do remember after my first session thinking ‘this is it, this is what I am going to do and I’m never going to look back.’ It’s the school where Finn Balor opened, Becky trained on the same mats and we’ve all trained with the same people and come through the same scene just all at different times which is crazy." (H/T Irish Mirror)

Despite facing off in the ring the two Irishwomen are still friends, therefore it would be great to see the pair of them team up at Backlash and challenge for tag team gold.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer