4 matches that should've happened at WWE WrestleMania XL - 'Much-awaited IC Title rematch, Meaty Spectacle & more'

After months of anticipation, WWE WrestleMania XL is just a few hours away. While the card is loaded with amazing bouts, there are a few matches that got left out.

Well, that's what happens when the roster is absurdly stacked and the stories are beyond rich. There are numerous gifted WWE Superstars who wouldn't be competing at 'Mania despite being on a hot streak on TV. Moreover, some wrestlers will be in matches other than what the fans had envisioned for them.

That's not to say that the WWE Universe would be disappointed with how things will play out tonight. It's just that The Show of Shows comes around only once a year. Fans spend months fantasy-booking their dream 'Mania cards based on what they're seeing on TV. So, to see some of their desired matches not making the actual card could be a baffling experience.

That said, let's take a look at four matches that should've made the WrestleMania XL card.

#4 Chad Gable vs. Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

While the third time is the charm for many, it wasn't for Chad Gable when he failed to dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion last year. But did three setbacks deter him from pursuing the workhorse title? Absolutely not!

Following his third TV loss to The Ring General, The Alpha Academy founder slipped down the card to fight his way back to the front of the line. Up until a few weeks ago, it seemed as if he was all set to get a fourth chance at winning the IC title.

Surprisingly, that wasn't the direction WWE went with. Even though fans were fully convinced about Gable vs. Gunther IV being a WrestleMania bout, it was Sami Zayn who became the #1 contender.

While the fan-favorite Olympian is still beefing with The Imperium head, there's still no saying when he'll get his next title shot. It would have been a surreal moment seeing Gable 'finishing his story' in front of almost 60,000 passionate fans.

#3 Women's Battle Royal

Expand Tweet

While Triple H's handling of creative has earned its share fair of criticisms, one praiseworthy aspect of it is how even undercard and midcard talent are allowed to build momentum on the road to WWE WrestleMania.

Yes, the women's matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All will mainly feature top names such as Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, etc. However, that hasn't stopped other talented women from doing their own thing to get fans invested in their acts.

From Candice Lerae's recent heel turn to Tiffany Stratton showing out in every TV match and former champions such as Liv Morgan and Nia Jax proving their doubters wrong during such a red-hot period in WWE history, it's been refreshing to witness.

Thus, to celebrate these women's efforts of being must-see parts of WWE TV during WrestleMania season, they should have made the card. A multi-woman battle royal would've given them a fair chance to shine at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2 Big E's 'Meaty Men Invitational'

Expand Tweet

WrestleMania is where high-octane, no-brainer spectacles get humongous pops. But it turns out that the Stamford-based wrestling titan missed out on advertising one such match for this year's Show of Shows.

The match in question is a pitch by Big E, where multiple powerhouses on the roster settle their 'beef' by bringing the ring to the cusp of collapsing. The pitch in question is the 'Meaty Men Invitational.'

After failing to secure an Intercontinental Title shot at WWE WrestleMania XL, Bronson Reed expressed interest in bringing Big E's brawn-tastic idea to life. After all, several top-notch big men in the company aren't booked for 'Mania. So, it would've been a sight to see them all be in the same ring at the same time.

Unfortunately, though, despite the initial fan interest in the proposed bout, there was no follow-through. As a result, the 'meaty men' in question ended up settling for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the SmackDown before The Big Show.

#1 LA Knight vs. Logan Paul for the US Championship

LA Knight's rise to megastardom has been one for the books. From being directionless on last year's Road to WrestleMania to being one of the most over superstars on the roster, he's come a long way.

Tomorrow, he will make his highly-anticipated WrestleMania debut against AJ Styles. While the build to this match has been tremendously enjoyable, there was another match that WWE fans wanted YEAH! Revolution's face to have.

The match in question would pit Knight against Logan Paul in the former's quest to become the US Champion in his first 'Mania showing. While both The Maverick and The Megastar still have 'Prime' spots on the Showcase of Immortals, a clash between them would've been a perfect cocktail of trash-talking, viral spots, unreal fan engagement, and most probably a crowning moment.

Additionally, it's fair to admit that the Knight vs. Styles build is missing one key factor that made the former as popular as he is today. That factor is the 41-year-old star's top-notch promo game. If he were facing Logan, there's no doubt that fans would've been treated to multiple captivating promo battles between the two.

