4 Fantasy Matches That Can Make SummerSlam The Best PPV Of 2018

keegandimitrijevic7 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.32K // 29 Jun 2018, 13:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With SummerSlam usually being a huge success, WWE could pull some rabbits out of the hat in order to make SummerSlam 2018 a show for the ages.

WWE's stacked roster has put the company in a position where every match on the card could be the best match of the night. There are many great matches that WWE can put on at "The Biggest Party of the Summer", whether it's part-timers, or up and coming wrestling Superstars such as Andrade "Cien" Almas. SummerSlam 2018 can end up being a legendary SummerSlam like the 2002 and 2013 editions.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With rumours doing round about certain legendary performers competing at the summer extravaganza, the buzz of SummerSlam is at an all-time high.

These are the four matches that can ensure SummerSlam to be a monumental success, as well as the best main roster Pay-Per-View of the year.

Let's get started!

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley for the Universal championship

A dream match for the ages

Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley is a match that the WWE universe has been dreaming about since "The Beast Incarnate" made his return to WWE the night after WrestleMania 28 in 2012.

With Bobby Lashley returning to WWE, it seems like this dream match is just inches away from happening.

"The Dominator" has clamoured for a match with Lesnar, whether it's in the octagon or the squared-circle. With both men in WWE and over forty years old, it seems that there's only a little time left to make this spectacle into a reality. Booking Lesnar vs Lashley at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship would spark the Barclays Center.