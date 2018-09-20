4 matches which could happen at WWE Survivor Series

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.66K // 20 Sep 2018, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles and Roman Reigns are the top champions of their respective brands

In 2016 WWE restructured the traditional Survivor Series pay-per-view to a brand war. This was a welcome move since it revitalised the slowly dying Survivor Series. Now it is one of the most awaited PPVs of the year.

The 2016 edition of Survivor Series was heavily lauded for the match quality, especially the men's traditional elimination match and the match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. The build-up to the 2017 edition of the PPV was outstanding, with both RAW and SmackDown invading each other's show.

Although the main event was underwhelming, the rest of the card was heavily praised, especially the match between Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles.

It is almost certain that WWE would be following the same pattern for Survivor Series 2018, as RAW's Acting General Manager Baron Corbin fired the first shot at SmackDown Live General Manager Paige on Twitter. If WWE is going down the same path, here are some clashes that could happen at the PPV.

#4 Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler vs The New Day

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler retained their RAW tag team titles at Hell in a Cell

Although many fans are tired of seeing New Day at the top of the tag team division, they can't deny the fact that The New Day is one of the best tag teams in the business.

On the other hand, the team of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler has just revitalised the RAW tag team division after defeating the B-team and putting an outstanding match against the team of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at WWE Hell in a Cell 2018.

These two teams have been a part of the best tag team matches in 2018 on their respective brands, with The New Day defeating The Bludgeon Brothers in a grueling no DQ match and The Show defeating Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at HIAC. It would be unfair for these two teams to drop the title before Survivor Series and miss out on a great match.

1 / 4 NEXT