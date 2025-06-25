4 Matches that would've made Night of Champions 2025 WWE's best show of the year

WWE made some changes to the Night of Champions match card this past Monday on RAW. Dominik Mysterio is dealing with an injury, so his Intercontinental Championship match against AJ Styles was postponed.

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez's rivalry adds another chapter with a Street Fight live at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Night of Champions has the potential to be WWE's best show of the year, but it would have been even better if four of these matches had happened.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

Despite some shoddy booking of Seth Rollins' group since WrestleMania 41, it found a real rival in LA Knight. The faction has been making the life of The Megastar hell, but he has also gotten his revenge against Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Knight definitely has the star power to take on The Visionary, which could have created intrigue. With the former United States Champion needing backup, a big return from Roman Reigns would have sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe.

#3. Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes in the 2025 WWE King of the Ring Final

Instead of having Randy Orton in the King of the Ring Tournament Final, the company could have booked Sami Zayn in that spot. Orton and Cody Rhodes have a history, so they should have a feud down the line rather than face off in Riyadh.

It could have been a perfect spot for Zayn to shine against The American Nightmare. They are pretty tight, so the element of Karrion Kross' words to The Underdog from the Underground would have fit the story.

WWE thrives on storytelling, and Zayn being conflicted about being a world champion and beating his friend holds weight, especially if he finally decides to lean on Kross' side of doing things that are best for him.

#2. IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

While this isn't possible after Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury, it could have been a fantastic match at Night of Champions. IYO SKY has chemistry with Morgan, and they had a shot at stealing the show in Saudi Arabia.

With Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley tearing each other apart on the card as well, it could have also led to a potential tag team pairing. Ripley and SKY on the same team, possibly going after the Women's Tag Team Championship, can be revisited at some point.

#1. Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso and Gunther had a better match on RAW a few weeks ago than at WrestleMania 41. WWE could have waited a few more weeks and held the World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions, allowing Jey to make his YEET entrance in Saudi Arabia.

Just because of the premium live event's name, the Undisputed WWE and World Heavyweight Champions should have been on the card. The company could have also set up Goldberg's return after Night of Champions, which puts enough time to build his match against The Ring General at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

