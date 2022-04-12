4 matches WWE could add to WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Following the huge success of WrestleMania 38, WWE's caravan moves to its next premium live event - WrestleMania Backlash. Scheduled for May 8, 2022, the show will emanate live from The Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

WWE has already announced that Charlotte Flair will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match on May 8. On top of that, Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes has also been announced for WrestleMania Backlash.

Given the event is still a month away, WWE has ample time to complete the match card. It should be noted that WWE has already laid down bread crumbs for a few mouth-watering contests, and fans can expect the company to book the same in the coming days officially.

Without further ado, let's take a look at four matches WWE could add to WrestleMania Backlash in the coming days:

#4. Finn Balor vs. Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Theory featured last night on RAW to reveal that Vince McMahon had promised him a shot at Finn Balor for the United States Championship. Following that, Adam Pearce went on to announce that the 24-year old would be getting his title shot next week on RAW.

However, WWE could use this opportunity to lay down the foundation for a high-profile feud leading into a championship match between the rivals at WrestleMania Backlash.

Given WWE seems to have lost the plot when it comes to the United States Championship, this would help the company add some meaning and relevancy to the title.

#3. Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (with MVP)

With Bobby Lashley securing a massive win at WrestleMania 38, the feud between The All Mighty and Omos looked done and dusted. However, WWE added a new chapter to the rivalry by turning MVP against the former WWE Champion.

While MVP was scheduled to explain his actions this week on RAW in a special edition of The VIP Lounge, Lashley crashed the party. The former Hurt Business member further vowed to destroy Omos and MVP.

Given how things have been unfolding between the duo, a WrestleMania 38 rematch between Omos and Lashley appears on the cards for May 8.

#2. Sonya Deville vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship

In an unexpected turn of events, Sonya Deville attacked Bianca Belair last night on RAW to reveal herself as the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

While names such as Bayley and Asuka were speculated to be in line to challenge Bianca Belair, WWE threw a curveball at the fans by revealing Sonya as the number one contender.

Given the recent turn of events, there is no denying that WWE has successfully laid down the foundation for a feud between the duo, which is likely to result in a championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

#1. RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Title unification match between RK-Bro and The Usos

Following The Tribal Chief's orders, The Usos featured last night on RAW in a quest to unify the RAW & SmackDown tag team titles. However, they were interrupted by The Street Profits, who argued that they were next in line for a shot at RK-Bro for the championship.

This segment resulted in WWE booking a number one contender match for the RAW Tag Team Championship, which the SmackDown Tag Team champions went on to win.

With the Usos picking up a huge victory, they look set to challenge the duo of Orton and Riddle for the title unification match. Expect WWE to book this high-profile match for WrestleMania Backlash.

