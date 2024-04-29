4 Matches WWE can add to Backlash 2024 on RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to present the second night of the 2024 Draft and the final episode of the red show ahead of Backlash France on Saturday. According to a WrestleTix update from almost two weeks ago, over 8,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

Backlash France will feature several big matches, with some top names in action. Three world title matches have been confirmed, including a Triple Threat bout involving Bayley, Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest, and Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles.

Two other high-profile matches have also been announced for the show. The Kabuki Warriors' Asuka & Kairi Sane will defend the Women's Tag Team Title against Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga will take on Kevin Owens & Randy Orton.

Although the event has a stacked lineup, there is a chance that more matches will be added to the card come Monday Night RAW. This article will take a look at four matches that would be logical additions to the upcoming France show.

#4 Sami Zayn could defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn is one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He proved it at WrestleMania when he battled Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Zayn won and has since successfully defended his gold against Chad Gable.

Bronson Reed is an extremely underrated WWE performer. The Auszilla has unimaginable athleticism for his size and can deliver in the ring. He recently picked up a big win in the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Zayn and Reed appear to be on a collision course sooner rather than later. The powerhouse made it clear he wanted the Intercontinental Title and even bullied The Master Strategist backstage. This will certainly lead to a match soon and it could be happening at Backlash France.

#3 Becky Lynch could battle Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch is the biggest female star in WWE history. She has headlined WrestleMania and several other big-time premium live events. The Man has also won just about every title available to her in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Liv Morgan, on the other hand, is still somewhat of an up-and-coming performer in WWE. She is a former Women's Tag Team Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion. However, she is still establishing herself at the top of the pack. The 29-year-old may succeed in doing so with her "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" and subsequent rivalry with Rhea Ripley.

Still, The Miracle Kid needs to win the Women's World Championship for her Liv Morgan Revenge Tour to be complete. She needs to hold what belonged to Ripley. To do so, a title match has to be made, and Backlash France could be the perfect place for the bout to happen.

#2 Dragon Lee could get revenge on Carlito

Carlito is a veteran of the pro wrestling business. He returned to WWE last year after over a decade away. In his last run with the promotion, he won the United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Championships.

Dragon Lee is one of the most gifted high flyers in the world and is arguably the next great luchador. He was meant to have a crowning moment at WrestleMania by teaming up with Rey Mysterio before being mysteriously attacked. It has been revealed that Carlito was the one who attacked him.

For now, Dragon Lee vs. Carlito is a SmackDown feud, but we are in the middle of the 2024 WWE Draft. This means stars could appear on the red brand or even be drafted there. Hence, a match between the two former allies could be announced for Backlash France on SmackDown.

#1 Giovanni Vinci and Gunther could clash

Giovanni Vinci is one of the most underrated performers in WWE. On top of being extremely fit and as strong as an ox, Vinci can pull off high-flying moves that can make even the smallest cruiserweights blush.

Gunther is arguably the best male performer in pro wrestling today. He has had record-long title reigns on NXT UK and on the main roster, but recently lost the coveted Intercontinental Championship. Things turned around on RAW, however, when Ludwig Kaiser kicked Vinci out of Imperium. Hence, it could be the start of a new era for the faction.

Now that Vinci has been kicked out of Imperium, he will likely be seeking revenge on both Gunther and Kaiser. While a bout with Kaiser would make more sense for the story, a fight with Gunther is more premium live event-worthy. As a result, the Austrian and the Italian could clash in France.

