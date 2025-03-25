4 Matches WWE can add to the WrestleMania 41 card following RAW

WWE WrestleMania 41 is shaping up well, with some big matches on the card. 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Charlotte Flair will take on Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

John Cena will also have a chance to break a record and win his 17th world title at The Show of Shows. He will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are all set for a clash of a lifetime. The Triple Threat Match between the top men of WWE will be a treat to watch.

Triple H and his team could book a few more matches to add more flavor to WrestleMania this year.

#4. Jade Cargill vs. Naomi could make it to The Show of Shows

The rivalry between Jade Cargill and Naomi has quickly heated up after the latter was revealed as The Storm’s mystery attacker.

Jade Cargill got her hands on Naomi at Elimination Chamber, and she brutalized The Glow, costing her the match. Meanwhile, Naomi got some revenge on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Triple H could take this rivalry to WrestleMania 41 to make the women’s card stronger. Cargill will get a chance to showcase her talent as a singles performer, while Naomi will be the veteran who can carry the match forward and entertain fans.

#3. LA Knight could defend his United States Championship

LA Knight has encountered a few challengers for his title ahead of WrestleMania 41. Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu have already approached him for a title shot. Meanwhile, he will defend his United States Championship against Braun Strowman on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Knight could retain his title after Fatu and Sikoa attack the two men and cause a disqualification. This could escalate things, leading to a multi-man match at WrestleMania 41.

A Ladder Match for the United States Championship could end up on the card, with stars like Knight, Strowman, Fatu, Sikoa, and Uso taking center stage. It would be great to see another Ladder Match for the United States Championship at The Show of Shows.

#2. Bron Breakker seems to have enough challengers for his Intercontinental Title

Bron Breakker and Penta squared off in the main event of the latest edition of WWE RAW with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Fans were behind Penta in Glasgow to win the match, but Dominik Mysterio caused a disqualification that allowed Brekker to retain his title. After the match, Dom and Finn Balor attacked Bron Breakker before Penta fell victim to the heels for rejecting Judgment Day.

WWE seems to be building toward a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship. Bron Breakker could defend his title against Penta, Finn Balor, and even Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria seem ready for a big match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Lyra Valkyria’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship reign has been lukewarm. She could defend her title at WWE WrestleMania 41 and even lose it to a deserving star.

Meanwhile, she could team up with Bayley following the events of the latest edition of RAW. Valkyria defeated Raquel Rodriguez, after which The Role Model saved her from a beat down.

The two could team up to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. It could be smart to take the singles title off Lyra and give her a run alongside Bayley, who can help her grow.

