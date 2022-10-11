Living legend returns to cost top champion, Bray Wyatt recruits top SmackDown star - 4 mind-blowing fan theories about WWE RAW's season premiere

From the looks of it, WWE RAW's season premiere tonight will be absolutely stacked. The show, which doubles as the post-Extreme Rules outing for the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history, has an impressive line-up of advertised segments. Apart from a United States title match, D-Generation X and The Bloodline will be on the show, with Bray Wyatt also likely to show up.

For many fans, RAW is already a must-see and has generated a great deal of excitement. Some in the WWE Universe have even come up with mind-blowing scenarios for the red brand's latest outing.

Here are four such fan theories regarding WWE RAW's season premiere tonight

#4 & 3: DX's 25th-anniversary celebration ushers in TWO epic confrontations

D-Generation X, one of the most iconic factions in WWE, is set to celebrate 25 years of existence with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg expected to take part in proceedings. If history is any indication, the legendary group's party is unlikely to go off without a hitch.

Some fans believe The Bloodline will rain in on their parade just to assert its dominance and send a message. Others think The Judgment Day's pattern of attacking legends might spell a similar fate for the Hall of Fame stable. Still others believe Bray Wyatt could make an example of the Attitude Era stable to strike fear in the hearts of the entire locker room.

With three legendary entities like Wyatt, DX and The Bloodline possibly on the same show, any number of epic face-offs could be in the offing.

#2: Bray Wyatt brings a new stable to WWE RAW with a former SmackDown champion in its ranks?

Bray Wyatt's WWE return was epic, but it also left a bunch of questions unanswered. It is unclear what brand he will make his home or who was under the Firefly Funhouse-themed masks. Naturally, fans have endeavored to fill in the gaps with some interesting theories.

Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas, is a prime suspect for a prospective stable formed by the former world champion. Liv Morgan, meanwhile, became a prime contender for the role of Sister Abigail by displaying unusual mannerisms and later blacking out her Twitter profile after her Extreme Rules loss. She could be traded back to WWE RAW, which was her home before she won the SmackDown Women's title.

Should the rumors of a new Wyatt 6 faction be true, these would be incredible names to add to its ranks.

#1: Brock Lesnar returns to cost Bobby Lashley the United States title on WWE RAW?

According to the late reports from PWInsider, the Beast Incarnate is rumored to return to WWE RAW tonight. He will be returning to set up a match at Crown Jewel, and a rematch against Bobby Lashley could be on the cards. Lesnar vs. Lashley II is unlikely to be for the United States championship, however, fueling speculation that The Conqueror could cost The All Mighty against Seth Rollins tonight.

Considering that their first contest ended with interference from Roman Reigns, it would be a poetic way to reignite this feud. The first dream match between the two behemoths of WWE and MMA left fans asking for more, so a rematch would be well received. A beastly return by the 10-time world champion to set it up would be the icing on an already-incredible show.

Not to mention it would give Seth Rollins a long-overdue title win while keeping Lashley strong in defeat.

