4 unanswered questions following Bray Wyatt's WWE return

Bray Wyatt's return to WWE was arguably the biggest talking point of Extreme Rules 2022. Following weeks of "White Rabbit" teases, the three-time world champion reappeared in epic fashion after the conclusion of the show's main event. Various figures appeared all over the Wells Fargo Arena, representing characters from Wyatt's past before the man himself emerged to a raucous crowd reaction.

The iconic return set the WWE Universe abuzz with a wide range of reactions ranging from giddy excitement to concern about potentially repeating past mistakes. Most of all, it left the audience questioning Wyatt's future.

Here are four of the biggest questions left unanswered from Bray Wyatt's return.

#4: Who are the "Wyatt 6"?

Bray Wyatt did not come alone on his WWE return. The former Wyatt Family leader was heralded by a group of individuals donning masks from characters in his past. The likes of Huskus The Pig, Mercy The Buzzard and even The Fiend made appearances in the crowd before Wyatt alighted in a new mask.

Wyatt's supporting cast, six in total, led fans to believe that he might have assembled a stable. Informally known as the "Wyatt 6" in the Internet Wrestling Community, the collective has been subject to a bunch of questions. Will the Firefly Funhouse characters come to life through a stable of human performers? Or was the Extreme Rules segment just a symbolic demonstration of his metamorphosis?

Watching Funhouse come to life would be intriguing, to say the least.

#3: Is the "White Rabbit" saga complete?

The series of "White Rabbit" teases leading to Bray Wyatt's return had the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats. The cryptic videos contained a multitude of clues and red herrings that pointed not only to Wyatt but also to stars such as Malakai Black and Karrion Kross.

After the big reveal, is the White Rabbit saga over? Have we seen the last of the QR codes, or will they be a recurring theme going forward?

Most importantly, what is Bray Wyatt's connection to the term "White Rabbit"? It is all still a mystery to the audience.

#2: What are Bray Wyatt's immediate creative plans?

Wyatt didn't reveal much about his future at Extreme Rules

The ending to Extreme Rules provided an incredible conclusion to months of speculation concerning Bray Wyatt's WWE return. However, it did not provide any clues to his immediate future. He did not target any particular superstar, nor did he align himself with anyone.

Thus, the WWE Universe is left wondering who Wyatt will target first, what brand he will be on, and how he will be booked going forward. These questions can be answered on the upcoming season premiere episode of RAW.

#1: What changes will WWE make to Bray Wyatt's character?

Is this the Bray Wyatt we all know and love or a new version?

Upon his return, Bray Wyatt donned a mask never seen before in his extensive history of elaborate attire. He came out to a different theme song than The Eater Of Worlds or The Fiend, and his attire seemed to have a new design, too.

However, his return also featured some familiar aspects from his past work, including his signature lantern and the Fiend's mask. This left questions as to what Wyatt's gimmick will be in his second stint with the company. Will he introduce a brand new character? Or will his character be a hybrid of his past gimmicks and a new alter ego?

We can't wait to find out!

