3 mistakes WWE must not repeat with Bray Wyatt after his return

After months of teases, clues, and tantalizing speculation, Bray Wyatt finally returned to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules 2022. The three-time world champion resurfaced with typical showmanship and mystique to a thunderous reaction from the Philadelphia crowd.

He could be seen sporting a new mask, but his signature lantern and the rest of his appearance seemed to indicate a return to his "Eater Of Worlds" character.

Wyatt was released in July 2021 and has been one of the hottest free agents in the industry ever since. His return has been one of the most highly anticipated of the year so far, but fans and critics alike have had the same lingering worry at the back of their minds amidst all the hoopla.

Where does he belong in the current WWE landscape, and how will his third coming be better than his first two memorable runs that ended up losing steam? Here are three mistakes the promotion must avoid repeating with Bray Wyatt in his forthcoming run.

#3: WWE must not over-expose Bray Wyatt

For a long time, Bray Wyatt was seen as the heir to The Undertaker's throne in terms of becoming the next generation-defining supernatural WWE Superstar. The Eater Of Worlds and The Fiend were, without a doubt, two of the best mystical characters of the PG Era. However, unlike The Deadman, Wyatt lost momentum and was released early into his career.

One of the main differences between their characters was the frequency of their promos, matches, and segments. 'Taker was largely used as a special attraction, making sure fans did not take his presence for granted. Wyatt, especially as the Wyatt Family patriarch, worked a full-time schedule where he was often the workhorse of the show.

The fans thus grew tired of his repetitive presentation, a mistake that must not be repeated. The aura around him must be preserved by regulating the dosage in which he is served to the WWE Universe.

#2: WWE must improve Bray Wyatt's big match record

Wyatt rarely won against the big guns

During Bray Wyatt's first WWE run, one of his biggest weaknesses was his big match record. On a week-to-week basis, he was often one of the most dominant stars on the product. However, he often came up short when he faced legends such as John Cena, The Undertaker, and Goldberg.

These losses were very damaging to his momentum and hampered his believability as a top threat. As a result, both of his famous gimmicks fizzled out despite their enormous potential and led to his eventual release. If Wyatt's forthcoming run is to succeed, he must win more big matches than he loses.

#1: Bray Wyatt's character must not depend on titles

As long as he doesn't lose often in the slightest. He's special regardless and he'll hold the title again. Bray Wyatt "The Fiend" doesn't need a title and doesn't need to stay undefeated to stay extremely special.As long as he doesn't lose often in the slightest. He's special regardless and he'll hold the title again.

Bray Wyatt's mystique often came from his creativity and cinematic presentation. The goal of both his gimmicks was to be the most feared entity in WWE, not to collect titles and prizes. More often than not, however, he ended up in the title picture, finding himself on the losing end many times.

This booking pattern led to his success being based on his title success and failure, ultimately making him just another superstar. If Wyatt's new incarnation is to succeed where the previous ones failed, he must establish momentum outside the title scene. The fact that The Undertaker won just seven world titles in his all-time great career is a shining example of this philosophy.

Wyatt must aspire, like The Deadman, to be an opponent as prestigious to face as any champion in the company.

