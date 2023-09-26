4 mistakes AEW made with Jade Cargill that WWE must avoid

Earlier today it was announced by ESPN that former All Elite Wrestling star Jade Cargill has been signed by WWE. After her contract with AEW expired earlier this month, many expected her to make the switch to World Wrestling Entertainment.

During her time in AEW, Cargill was presented as a powerhouse athlete, facing off against both male and female stars. She also made history as she held the TBS Championship for an astonishing 508 days, a record that will take some time to be broken.

Despite the many accolades she picked up working for Tony Khan, it was always felt that there was something missing with her character. Therefore, we are going to take a look at four mistakes that AEW made with her that WWE can't afford to replicate.

#4 A match with the biggest star in the women's division

Given her main event look and incredible skills in the ring, it seemed that Jade Cargill would be destined for the top of the women's division at some point during her time at AEW. To solidify her position as the number one female star she would have to defeat the face of the promotion's women's division, Britt Baker.

Speaking to the New York Post when it looked like the two stars were going to face off, Baker had some confrontational words for the former AEW star.

“She’s not just going to come through and steam roll through all of us like she does some other people." Baker added: "It’s going to be a lot harder and bigger challenges and harder matches for her. At the same time I think that’s exactly what Jade needs. I think we’re at a point right now were she needs to be thrown into some sink or swim environment." (H/T Yahoo)

Despite many fans wanting to see the two women throw down, a match between them never materialized. Therefore now that she is in WWE, Jade Cargill should immediately go after their biggest female star, Charlotte Flair.

#3 WWE should let her go out on her own

During a lot of her time in AEW, Cargill was managed by her on-screen lawyer, Mark Sterling, who acted as a mouthpiece for her.

Whilst he cut a good promo, he occasionally and inadvertently stole the spotlight from her, which should never be the aim of a pro wrestling manager.

Now, on her own in WWE, fans will hope to see her work solely as a singles star and not needing a mouthpiece to get her points across.

#2 Never let her go for the biggest prize in AEW

Although Cargill did hold the TBS Championship for a long time, she never once got to go after the AEW Women's World Title.

Last year, a fan asked her on social media why she has yet to challenge or not been given a shot at the gold, with Cargill giving a very mature response.

"I have to get warm. I think everyone should be HAPPY and GRATEFUL they seen me in MY FIRST match EVER!" Cargill wrote. "Most of the women who have carried the main title have hundreds of matches. I've literally had ONLY 45 and 1 off grid match. Let me take my time. U all KNOW I'm going to be great." (H/T ComicBook)

Despite Cargill not seeming to be too angry about not getting a world title opportunity in AEW, fans will certainly hope this will not be the case in WWE, as both the WWE Women's Championship and the Women's World Championship would look great around her waist.

#1 Main Event absences

Despite the odd main event appearances here and there for her in AEW, a major criticism of her time in the company was that she was not presented as the main attraction she truly is.

One person who is very excited about Cargill moving to WWE is Booker T, who recently spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast about the many heights she can reach in the company.

"I said it some months back. I said, ‘Jade Cargill has WWE written all over her.’ That’s what I said. I’d said, ‘She’s a WWE Superstar.’ Not that she didn’t fit in, could not fit in in AEW. That’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying she is what WWE has always promoted, that super-athlete. That super soldier, you know what I’m saying? So no, man. This is something I anticipated." (H/T EWrestling News)

Now in World Wrestling Entertainment, fans will hope that Triple H and the rest of the creative team will do what they have done for so many female stars in recent years and put Jade in the main event of many big shows.