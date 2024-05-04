4 Mistakes that shouldn't be made at WWE Backlash: Quick title swaps, Storm squash & more

Things continue to heat up on the way to WWE Backlash in France. The 2024 Draft is in the books, and King and Queen of the Ring tournaments are already on the horizon.

Three new champions will put their titles on the line in France. A new version of a once-dominant faction will also take its first test against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

What mistakes cannot afford to be made at WWE Backlash France? Let's take a look.

#4. Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles doesn't get at least 20 minutes

AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes should have plenty of time. [Image via WWE on Twitter]

Throughout his over 1,300-day run, Roman Reigns routinely had matches exceeding 25 minutes. Some even went over 30 minutes, not including grandiose entrances.

Rhodes dethroned The Tribal Chief and should also enjoy some of the perks afforded to Reigns. With only five matches currently booked for WWE Backlash, some should be lengthy.

It may be a new era for WWE, but the company shouldn't change how it treats its top champions. Things would be even better if a new challenger emerged after the match. Rhodes and Styles should have at least 40 minutes of the show time.

#3. The Kabuki Warriors should not be squashed at WWE Backlash

The buildup for the tag team title match at WWE Backlash between the Kabuki Warriors and the duo of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill has been one-sided. This could be done for a few reasons.

One is that the champions are simply being used to prop up a perennial champion and a highly-touted newcomer. Officials want Cargill to look great and Belair to be a titleholder in some capacity.

The other reason it's been one-sided could be a misdirection regarding the Kabuki Warriors' victory. While it seems like they'll be doing the job for the new tag team, they should not be squashed in defeat.

Asuka and Kairi Sane are former champions, and a Storm Squash win for Belair, and Cargill would be disrespectful to the Kabuki Warriors.

#2. The Bloodline saga needs significant progression

Solo Sikoa assumed control of the Bloodline after WrestleMania 40. He kicked Jimmy Uso out and replaced him with Tama Tonga. Over the weeks, it's been clear that Paul Heyman is uncomfortable with what has transpired.

The Tribal Heir has targeted Kevin Owens and by proxy, Randy Orton. WWE Backlash France will host Tama Tonga's in-ring debut in the promotion. With that debut must come a significant development in the saga.

This could be something to do with Heyman after his revelation that he recused Roman Reigns from the Draft. Another big development could involve the debut of Jacob Fatu. He would add to the group and make it stronger while forcing Owens and Orton to find a third ally.

#1. No major championships should change hands

Bayley has her hands full with Naomi and Tiffany Stratton.

Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Bayley won their title a month ago at WrestleMania 40. Priest and Rhodes ended rather lengthy reigns and have earned the right to have productive runs as Champions.

Since they just won their belts, the three titleholders mentioned above should not lose them at WWE Backlash France. The title changes would mean less with such a quick turnaround.

Fans may be disappointed if Jey doesn't win singles gold again, but a quick title swap would make the World Heavyweight Championship seem secondary. Bayley's storyline has also been years in the making, so she needs to remain the champion until at least SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback