Nick Aldis responds after Paul Heyman makes damning confession about Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Nick Aldis' reaction to Paul Heyman's shocking confession summed up how everyone watching the segment felt about it. After hearing what Heyman said about Roman Reigns, Aldis responded with a stunned look.

The premise of Paul Heyman visiting the SmackDown General Manager's office was to convince him to cancel the match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga scheduled to be held at Backlash: France tomorrow. Aldis scoffed at the idea before Heyman made a damning confession - that he hasn't been in touch with Roman Reigns since WrestleMania 40.

The crowd in Lyon gasped, and Nick Aldis' eyes widened at the revelation. When pressed about his comments regarding Roman Reigns voluntarily withdrawing from the WWE Draft 2024, Paul Heyman told Aldis that it wasn't Reigns who made that decision but The Wiseman himself.

In response, Nick Aldis urged Paul Heyman to go and try to cancel the match himself as the RKO Show was next following their interaction.

The statement, or rather the confession, has bigger ramifications than the fans might realize in the bigger picture of things. It's clear that Roman Reigns isn't returning anytime soon, and until then, Solo Sikoa has been trying to take charge of Bloodline affairs.

This has been a huge source of conflict for Paul Heyman, but the WWE Universe is likely to see a clear stance from him very soon.

When The Bloodline tried hijacking the RKO Show, they got their receipt as Kevin Owens and Randy Orton stood tall.

