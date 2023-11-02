4 mistakes that shouldn't be made at WWE Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel is the next big event on WWE's calendar. Both major championships will be defended on the same show. Each women's title is also up for grabs in Saudi Arabia.

The card features several big singles contests as Rey Mysterio defends the US Championship against Logan Paul. John Cena will also battle Solo Sikoa, desperately looking for a big win.

Damian Priest, who should be a presence throughout the event due to his briefcase, has a featured match with Cody Rhodes. With so much at stake this weekend, here are four mistakes that shouldn't be made at WWE Crown Jewel.

#4. Rhea Ripley loses her title

Rhea Ripley has a tall task ahead of her in Saudi Arabia.

A five-person match is an easy way to book a champion to lose. The titleholder doesn't need to be pinned to drop the belt, protecting the champion in defeat. Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World title against Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark.

While any of those women could win at WWE Crown Jewel, the title swap should not happen. Ripley is the glue holding the Judgment Day together and is one of the top stars on RAW. She deserves a year-long run akin to what Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch had recently as champions.

Even losing and then winning her title back quickly would be a mistake. She's been presented as a dominant competitor, and that should continue at Crown Jewel.

#3. Damian Priest doesn't tease a cash-in on BOTH champions

Since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, Damian Priest has targeted Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship. He passively teased a cash-in on Roman Reigns once but hasn't had the opportunity to do so regularly due to Reigns' sporadic appearances.

Crown Jewel will represent the second time that both The Visionary and The Head of the Table will defend their belts on the same card. Priest teased a cash-in on Rollins at SummerSlam but did not follow through with it. He didn't even bother to try with Reigns after Tribal Combat.

With both titleholders vulnerable at Crown Jewel, Priest must at least appear during or after each match. Only targeting one champion takes the surprise aspect out of the equation.

#2. Iyo Sky shouldn't lose her title to Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel

The title run of Iyo Sky must continue past Crown Jewel.

After a year-long reign, Bianca Belair was finally dethroned by Asuka at Night of Champions. The EST then strangely ended The Empress of Tomorrow's two-month reign in a triple threat with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

Iyo Sky would cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Belair minutes later. It was a refreshing change as The Genius of the Sky represents an exciting new star in the championship picture.

Both Flair and Belair have had multiple shots at the WWE Women's title, so it's time for other stars to get a chance. Sky is clearly among the top in-ring performers, so there isn't a need for another swap back to Belair or even The Queen if Sky retains at Crown Jewel.

#1. Roman Reigns cannot cleanly beat LA Knight

It has been a staple of most of Roman Reigns's title defenses: outside interference helps him retain his championship. Solo Sikoa helped The Tribal Chief defeat both Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes (among others).

Before that, the Usos interfered regularly to help preserve the Bloodline and Reigns' spot atop WWE. Solo has his own match at WWE Crown Jewel, but Jimmy Uso does not.

If Roman Reigns beats LA Knight, then it has to be due to outside factors. Knight could walk out of Saudi Arabia as champion, but it seems like WWE wants the run to extend to WrestleMania 40.

Since it's marred most of his other bouts, the only acceptable way the red-hot Knight should lose to Reigns is because someone interferes.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think