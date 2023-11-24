4 Mistakes that shouldn't be made at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main-roster Premium Live Event of 2023. NXT Deadline takes place on December 9, but for main-roster performers, another PLE isn't currently scheduled until the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Instead of traditional elimination matches, WWE has decided to use WarGames for its stars. Both last year's show and this year's event have booked the bout for both the men and women.

The usual brand warfare didn't factor much into booking this year's Survivor Series. Will that turn out to be a misstep? WWE should avoid making the following four mistakes at Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4 The Miz ends Gunther's historic Intercontinental Title run

The contrast of the current Intercontinental Championship feud has been done well. The Miz is a sports entertainer and wrestler, while Gunther considers himself a wrestler. He's The Ring General, and the mat is sacred.

Gunther doesn't take kindly to people who don't take the craft or the ring seriously. For that reason, he has blasted the Miz for his career and character. While the latter has won the belt eight times, Survivor Series shouldn't be the ninth time.

The person who defeats Gunther must be a newer star whose career should be propelled upwards with the victory. The Miz can recover from a loss and has done that for the entirety of his career.

#3 There must be at least one surprise at Survivor Series

Could the former SmackDown Women's Champion be nearing a return?

As one of the Big Four shows in WWE history, Survivor Series has provided shocks and surprises. Sting, the Shield, and the Undertaker debuted at the event in different years.

Last year's show had Sami Zayn finally earning Jey Uso's trust. There weren't many surprises, but the Bloodline angle was hot enough to keep fans sated. That is not the case with this year's Survivor Series, so Triple H needs to break out at least one surprise.

The return of someone like Liv Morgan or the highly-debated potential return of CM Punk would suffice. Jade Cargill could make a shock appearance. The fans are expecting some surprise for the show. It won't be Randy Orton since he was already revealed to be the final member of Team Rhodes.

Bayley returned and formed Damage CTRL at SummerSlam 2022. Solo Sikoa debuted at Clash at the Castle. Something newsworthy needs to happen at Survivor Series.

#2 There's a lack of traditional elimination matches

Survivor Series was created with two teams of stars competing for supremacy. Squads usually have four or five stars per team with elimination rules.

That facet of the event had been used since the late 1980s, but over the last two years, it has been absent. WarGames replaced those traditional elimination matches.

While the WarGames concept is exciting and intriguing, it doesn't build off the traditional Five-on-Five matches on which the show was based. The survival aspect is still important for the dual-cage affair, but not having something the show is known for is a mistake.

#1 IYO SKY takes the pinfall for her team

The champ needs to be protected in WarGames.

Despite booking Damage CTRL as an unstoppable force leading up to Survivor Series: WarGames, they should be the underdogs heading into the event.

Their opponents boast the three top women in WWE: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. It would be hard to believe that a team featuring those three super-faces would lose.

Even though Damage CTRL's team lost last year, they'll probably fail again this year. It will facilitate Bayley's expulsion from the group. If the group does lose, IYO SKY must not be pinned. She is the champion and has already faced Flair and Belair enough times.

Having one of those faces pin her would automatically give that person another title shot. It's time to move on to other challengers and let Flair/Belair participate in storylines without titles. Lynch has done it, so they should avoid the championship picture. Bayley being pinned would propel the story forward.