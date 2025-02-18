4 Mistakes Triple H made on WWE RAW this week

WWE Monday Night RAW aired earlier on Netflix. Since moving to the streaming platform, the show has been quite strong. There are routinely memorable matches and promos on the card.

This week's was no different in some ways. Sami Zayn and Adam Pearce had a phenomenal segment. The New Day had a great heat-filled promo. The main event between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor was stellar, and every other match delivered too.

Still, it wasn't a perfect show if such a thing existed. Triple H, the head of creative in World Wrestling Entertainment, has a good track record, but even The Game is capable of some major gaffs occasionally.

This article examines four big mistakes The Game made on RAW this week. These include positioning two heels against each other and confusing fans, a major name not appearing on the program, and a potential WrestleMania fumble.

#4. CM Punk not appearing on the show was a mistake

CM Punk is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. WWE fans adore him and have for a long time, even when he had walked out of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut over a decade ago.

The Voice of the Voiceless will be in action at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. In fact, he will be part of the Men's Royal Rumble Match in the hopes of earning a world title match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Given his role on the upcoming show and his value to the product as a star, it seems like a mistake that he wasn't used on RAW. Even if Punk had just cut another promo about his opponents at the big show, it would've served the program well. Everyone wants to see CM Punk. Why let fans down?

#3. Ivy Nile losing to Dakota Kai was an odd decision

Ivy Nile went one-on-one with Dakota Kai on WWE RAW. The bout was made to determine the new number-one contender for Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Given that Lyra and Ivy Nile are feuding, WWE fans assumed that the American Made member would win, albeit by underhanded tactics. In a shocking twist, Dakota Kai defeated Ivy cleanly and will now face the champion next week.

While Dakota vs. Lyra is arguably the better match, Ivy's loss was odd. Unless the story between Nile and Valkyria is dropped altogether, which would also be strange, her taking a loss when trying to gain credibility doesn't seem to make much sense.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Roxanne Perez as a heel vs. heel match seemed strange

A bizarre decision was made leading up to WWE RAW. Raquel Rodriguez and NXT's Roxanne Perez have been set for an Elimination Chamber qualifying match for a few weeks. Many fans believed that there'd be a chance of some kind since it was a heel vs. heel match.

Instead, the bout happened as scheduled. Roxanne Perez, who is new to the main roster, played a bit of a babyface role, but ultimately, both are villains. The crowd had no idea who to cheer for.

On the plus side, Roxanne Perez winning was the right move. Bianca Belair and Naomi getting involved was also good. Still, fans didn't know how to react to the two heels working against each other, and Roxanne being presented as somewhat of a babyface when she has a feud with Bayley makes no sense. Triple H messed that up.

#1. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens shouldn't have been made for WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto

Before the problem is addressed, it is important to give the opening segment of WWE Monday Night RAW the praise it deserves. Sami Zayn and Adam Pearce had an incredible segment that sold the feud between The Underdog From The Underground and The Prizefighter.

Unfortunately, that's the problem. The storyline between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is so great, and their big match is going to be at WWE Elimination Chamber. The bout between the two should not be at that event.

Instead, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn should be at Wrestlemania 41. Their feud is too good to simply end at Elimination Chamber and this being an Unsanctioned Match likely points to that being the case. Triple H booking this bout at the next PLE and not WrestleMania feels like a big mistake.

