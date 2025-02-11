4 mistakes Triple H must fix with WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW has moved to the global streaming giant, Netflix, and SmackDown has officially transitioned to three hours. So far, The Game’s vision has proven to be an effective game plan for the company’s success.

WrestleMania is fast approaching, and with the Netflix transition, WWE’s weekly flagship show, Monday Night RAW, draws massive viewership and attracts a newer audience to the product. However, fans have pointed out some ongoing issues within the red brand, which Triple H needs to address to maintain the comparable excitement that the Stamford-based promotion generated last year.

In this article, let us examine four mistakes that soon-to-be Hall of Famer Triple H must rectify with Monday Night RAW.

#4. Triple H should revive the stagnant WWE Women’s IC title scene

In November last year, WWE made a significant move by finally introducing the long-awaited mid-card championships for the women’s division. The Women’s United States Championship was brought in for the SmackDown brand and the Women's Intercontinental Championship was introduced for RAW.

Chelsea Green is the inaugural women’s US Champion, and The Hot Mess is performing relatively well. However, despite her significant achievement as the inaugural women’s IC champion, Lyra Valkyria has comparatively less momentum. She is rarely seen on television. Lyra competed in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Bayley this week, but ultimately lost, diminishing the prestige of her title.

Triple H must swiftly rectify the situation, enhance the Women’s IC title, and initiate a new storyline surrounding it.

#3. Bron Breakker is not receiving adequate time on TV

Similar to the Women’s IC title situation, Bron Breakker, the current Intercontinental Champion, is getting insufficient time on television. Breakker has tremendous potential, which WWE recognizes as the reason for his notable push.

With The Show of Shows on the horizon, Triple H needs to allocate more television time for Bron. The latest edition of RAW hinted at a potential AJ Styles vs. Breakker match in the future.

The 27-year-old defending his title against Styles at The Showcase of The Immortals would be a monumental contest. However, to make this feud more engaging, the creative team needs to provide them with ample television time to develop a compelling storyline.

#2. Jey Uso vs. Gunther isn’t main-event worthy

This year’s road to WrestleMania 41 has started with a major surprise, as underdog Jey Uso won the 2025 Royal Rumble, securing his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

This week on RAW, The Yeet Master chose to face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at The Show of Shows. However, many believe this match lacks credibility as a main event since Uso and The Ring General faced each other in January, where the Austrian emerged victorious. Triple H needs to work on creating a more suitable main event for The Showcase of The Immortals.

#1. Start building for the massive Triple Threat Match

The 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event truly kickstarted the Road to WrestleMania 41, as the traditional Men’s Rumble bout planted the seeds for a significant non-title match.

During the Men’s Rumble, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns once again engaged in a brawl, trading vicious blows while both stars clung to the ropes, attempting to eliminate each other. Taking advantage of the situation, CM Punk simultaneously eliminated both former Shield brothers. However, in the process, he was caught and tossed out of the ring by Logan Paul as well.

To make matters worse, an enraged Seth Rollins viciously attacked Roman Reigns. The Visionary delivered two Stomps to the OTC at ringside. Furthermore, Rollins and Punk also engaged in a fistfight, resulting in a Triple Threat-like situation.

Later, multiple reports suggested that the Stamford-based promotion is working towards booking a non-title Triple Threat match between Punk, Rollins, and Reigns for WrestleMania 41. If this is indeed the creative team’s plan, Triple H needs to begin building this feud, as a long-term storyline could turn this match into an ideal main event.

