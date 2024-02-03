4 mistakes WWE has already made in 2024

The first month of 2024 has passed, and the WWE Universe is buzzing with excitement and energy as we kick into second gear on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

Two noteworthy events have already taken place in RAW: Day 1 and the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Rumble helped set the tone for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite creating much hype and excitement, Triple H has also made quite a few avoidable mistakes, to say the least.

On that note, let's look at four mistakes WWE has already made in 2024.

#4. The Bloodline has looked incredibly weak thus far

The Judgment Day may rule Monday Night RAW, but SmackDown, and perhaps all of WWE, is under the vigilance of The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns.

2023 was a tumultuous year for the Samoan faction, and their fortunes have not changed much recently. The Bloodline looks like a shell of the dominant, formidable force it was a couple of years ago.

Their booking has been underwhelming. Jimmy Uso was the sacrificial lamb for The Tribal Chief's opponents, but Solo Sikoa also suffered the wrath of LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. They hit The Enforcer with a Triple Powerbomb through the announcer's table.

For a man who defeated John Cena clean last year, Sikoa's stock and momentum have taken a considerable hit. The Street Champ should be protected to maintain his aura.

As for Roman Reigns, he has only wrestled one bout this year, where he successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Although the Head of the Table won the match clean, he came out looking weak. Reigns was at the receiving end of extended beatdowns by all his opponents and endured through the majority of pinfalls.

Reigns also failed to deliver good on his promise to stack and pin Styles, Orton, and Knight.

#3. WWE booked no women's title match at the 2024 Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's biggest events and, arguably, the most anticipated and beloved PLE in pro wrestling. It attracts considerable mainstream attention, and featuring on the show is a huge deal for all the wrestlers.

However, the women were underrepresented on the show. While the Women's Royal Rumble Match was praised, the female champions had little to do at the PLE, which resulted in a massive letdown for the female wrestlers.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY were not in action at the Tropicana Field. None of them were booked to wrestle on the show. WWE could have added an open challenge to bolster female representation on the card.

#2. The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match fell flat

The consensus surrounding the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match seems to be underwhelming, but much of the disappointment can be attributed to the sky-high expectations generated by the rumor mill.

The first significant issue of the bout was the lack of quality surprise entrants. Andrade's return was the only legitimate shocker, but he entered early and could not make much of an impact. Bron Breakker also entered in at 20 like a house of fire, but casual fans were not well-acquainted with the star.

Pat McAfee's spot was wasted as the enthusiastic commentator eliminated himself. Sami Zayn's entry at the final spot was arguably the most controversial move of the evening.

Moreover, the Rumble match only got exciting towards the end of the bout when CM Punk and Cody Rhodes battled as the final two. The rest of the Rumble was filled with filler talent who had no real chance of winning.

WWE also had the ripe opportunity to set up Jimmy vs. Jey Uso as both brothers entered first. However, despite numerous exchanges and close calls, neither man could eliminate the other.

It seems as if Triple H struggled to book the Men's Royal Rumble Match as well as his predecessor.

#1. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns set-up was controversial

After Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, he pointed his finger at Roman Reigns, seemingly confirming his opponent for WrestleMania XL. However, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins seemingly made his case for facing the Rumble winner.

It seemed as if WWE was setting up Rhodes vs. Reigns II before the post-Rumble edition of SmackDown came around. The American Nightmare suggested he was not going to face The Tribal Chief and introduced The Rock instead.

The problem is that Cody's Rumble victory seemed meaningless, and even if he defeats Rollins, his story is technically incomplete because The American Nightmare lost to the Head of the Table at WrestleMania 39.

Moreover, The Rock vs. Reigns should have been set up at the Rumble, and the Stamford-based company should never have teased Reigns vs. Rhodes. It looks as if the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner was forced out of the spotlight, and fans are criticizing this decision.

