4 Mistakes WWE has already made with Backlash 2025

With events stemming from WrestleMania 41 still in the minds of WWE fans, the focus now turns to Backlash in St. Louis. After featuring many stars in the two-day event, Backlash represents a return to smaller shows with fewer matches.

John Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Title in a final meeting with Randy Orton. If something fishy costs The Viper, will it really be the last time, or will Orton get another shot?

Lyra Valkyria defends the Women's Intercontinental Title against Becky Lynch. Jacob Fatu will try to overcome Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre in his attempt to defend the US Title.

Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul will likely be made official on RAW. With those matches filling out the card, WWE has made the next four mistakes building up to Backlash.

#4. Tipping outcomes of WrestleMania 41 with promotional material

One mistake WWE made with the buildup to Backlash is that they pre-advertised the event with John Cena and Randy Orton on different promo posters before WrestleMania even happened.

Since Orton is from St. Louis, he was used to promote the event. However, by doing this, they telegraphed the outcome of Cody Rhodes and John Cena's main event showdown.

This meant that Cena would likely win his record-breaking 17th title instead of keeping more intrigue around the potential finish.

#3. Not using the platform to tease something big

One of the biggest WWE disappointments in 2025 has been the handling of Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks. The group was randomly shipped to SmackDown at the beginning of the year.

They haven't been used in 2025 reportedly due to an injury to Bo Dallas. The group could have easily teased a new target without appearing live. Alexa Bliss triumphantly returned at the Royal Rumble but became an afterthought because of the injury.

Her last appearance was TWO months ago in the Elimination Chamber match. She's healthy and could have appeared in backstage segments or pre-taped promos.

Having her mix in with SmackDown's roster would have at least kept some momentum. WWE will have massively botched her return and The Wyatt Sicks if nothing significant happens before, at, or immediately after Backlash.

#2. Using two celebrities instead of full-time WWE stars

One big problem WWE made with Backlash is that two of the five planned matches include non-full-time wrestlers. Pat McAfee faces Gunther after a heated exchange with McAfee and Michael Cole on the RAW after WrestleMania.

The Ring General was upset at what he felt was biased commentary and put his hands on Cole before choking out McAfee. Logan Paul will presumably get another random title shot at Backlash.

He may be more active than McAfee, but he's still a part-timer who only won one match. These spots could’ve gone to other full-time stars who may not be getting as much TV time like Karrion Kross, The Wyatt Sicks, or others.

#1. Booking three events in 40 days

WrestleMania 41 took place over two nights (April 19-20). Backlash emanates from St. Louis on May 10. The next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event (the last was January 25, 2025) will go down on May 25.

That puts three premium live events on the calendar in a span of around 40 days. This type of scheduling crams three big events into a shorter timeframe.

By contrast, there were six weeks between Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41. This prolonged some feuds and forced the participants to repeat the same segments/promos.

Having three shows so close together will help get multiple titles some spotlight, but will lessen the impact with only two weeks between Backlash and Saturday Night's Main Event.

