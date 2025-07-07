4 Mistakes WWE has already made with Evolution

WWE will host three events over the same weekend, culminating with Evolution 2 on Sunday. The all-women's premium live event will come after NXT's Great American Bash and another edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

All three shows come on the heels of Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. With so much content coming from bookers, the build-up to the all-women's event has been somewhat inconsistent.

Even though some big matches have been announced, WWE has made the next four mistakes with its promotion and build-up to Evolution 2.

#4. Several scheduling issues around the same weekend

WWE has packed several events into a short period in 2025. This includes Money in the Bank, Backlash, and the last edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

They've used the same strategy by having Evolution close out a weekend with three major events, just two weeks after Night of Champions. The big PLE will also be going against a Beyoncé concert on the same night.

The Grammy-winning artist will perform in Atlanta, just minutes away from the venue hosting Evolution. AEW All In will also take place on Saturday, so fans may be burnt out or decide on a different form of entertainment.

#3. Booking Jade Cargill vs. Naomi again

Despite a featured match at WrestleMania, Jade Cargill will face Naomi for the second time this year. Naomi continues attacking The Storm and did so again on SmackDown after Cargill won Queen of the Ring.

The pairing makes sense, but it puts bookers in a corner with the outcome at Evolution. If Jade wins, Naomi will lose credibility, and it hints at a cash-in happening the same night.

If Cargill loses, Naomi will get some heat back. However, she'll only likely win if she cheats. Officials won't want the Queen of the Ring to lose in her first match after capturing the honor.

#2. Inconsistent announcement of matches well beforehand

Due to a condensed schedule, the matches for Evolution have been announced in different ways. NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne learned two weeks ago that she will face Jordynne Grace at the show.

However, IYO SKY hasn't been featured regularly on RAW over the last month. She could have at least appeared in the ring before Night of Champions to say she was allowed to pick her opponent for the all-women's event.

That segment instead happened on RAW after the latest offering from Saudi Arabia. Adam Pearce then announced a Triple Threat match for the Women's Intercontinental Title on the Sunday before the PLE.

Those types of announcements should be made on RAW or SmackDown and not on a social media post during the middle of the weekend. Announcing random matches for the show this way is fine, but not a title contest for a major show.

#1. Excluding some prominent names from the Evolution poster

The Evolution poster was only released two weeks ahead of the event. WWE usually releases promotional material for upcoming shows at least a few months in advance.

They often include absent or injured names, which was the case for the Evolution poster. Bianca Belair is still out with an injury but is front and center on the poster. She'll probably be medically cleared on the go-home SmackDown from Nashville.

Asuka recently returned and made it to the finals of Queen of the Ring. She's not on the poster, nor are the new Women's US Champion Giulia or the highly popular Stephanie Vaquer. However, names like Alba Fyre, Ivy Nile, and Jaida Parker were included in the graphic.

