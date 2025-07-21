4 Mistakes WWE has already made with SummerSlam this year

WWE has had an almost endless parade of big shows following WrestleMania 41. From Backlash to Money in the Bank to Night of Champions to Evolution to multiple editions of Saturday Night's Main Event, it has felt like a big show was taking place every weekend.There is a short breather now, but not for long. SummerSlam will take place on August 2nd and 3rd. This will be the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, which many believed was impossible. As of now, the company has sold over 80,000 tickets for the two nights of the show.The show is looking stacked, too. Gunther and CM Punk will go at it for the title, plus several other big-time bouts have been confirmed. Despite a wealth of major and exciting matches announced, there have been some mistakes made along the way.This article will take a look at four mistakes Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment have already made with SummerSlam, despite the show still being two weeks out. This includes the build, a bizarre decision for a title match, and beyond.Below are four mistakes WWE has already made with SummerSlam this year.#4. There hasn't been enough build for WWE SummerSlamThe first and most obvious mistake WWE has made with SummerSlam comes down to the overall build itself. Triple H, and more specifically, TKO and those who schedule the events, messed up big-time when it comes to scheduling shows.As noted, there has been a wealth of programs lately. Just last weekend, WWE had Saturday Night's Main Event, Evolution, and NXT Great American Bash. That means the company had to build towards three shows. Needless to say, this put SummerSlam in a tough spot.With so many shows to build towards, it left SummerSlam in the unenviable position of needing to fill a stadium with very little build-up. Only now is the company going full steam ahead for the two-night show, but with only a handful of television shows left first.#3. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton is a bizarre match to bookThe next major mistake made by Triple H and WWE has to do with a world title match on the show. The sports entertainment juggernaut decided to book Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill.Jade Cargill won the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament to earn the WWE Women's Championship match. While the build makes sense, the decision to book the match does not. Pitting two babyfaces against each other is an odd move, to say the least.Now, one might point to IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley putting on a classic at Evolution to disprove this point. The difference, however, is that both Jade and Tiffany are still establishing themselves as top singles stars. Making the fans choose between two relatively unestablished babyfaces is a mistake.#2. Bayley has seemingly been passed over by management againBayley is one of the best WWE performers going today. She has had some absolute bangers this year with names such as Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, among others. In fact, one of those bangers took place on RAW last Monday.The Role Model went one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match. In the end, Bayley lost to Lyra. Now, the &quot;bird lady,&quot; as fans affectionately call Lyra, will challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.This is great for Lyra and Becky, but it is a mistake. Bayley was passed over for WrestleMania, and now, barring any last-minute changes, the same will happen at SummerSlam. Given how over she is, this will upset fans. Worse yet, it may push Bayley to leave the company when her contract expires.#1. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are being wastedA big tag team match has been announced for WWE SummerSlam. Future Hall of Famer and 14-time world champion Randy Orton will team up with country music artist Jellyroll to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.The build for this match has been surprisingly effective. Fans have erupted for Jellyroll getting physical, and all four men even appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the match.Still, this entire match being booked was a mistake. Triple H wasting stars on the level of Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre in a match with Jellyroll is extremely disappointing. Even if the performers involved make the most of it, there are much better, and more important things for the former world champions to do.