4 Mistakes WWE Made on RAW After Clash in Paris

A day after losing to Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris, the ensuing episode of RAW saw Bronson Reed standing tall with Bron Breakker after defeating Jey Uso and LA Knight in the main event.The two sides opened the show to set up their showdown later in the night. Seth Rollins taunted CM Punk, but not until his wife, Becky Lynch, did all she could to push The Best in the World to his breaking point.RAW General Manager finally announced that Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will face off for the Women's World Title at Wrestlepalooza later this month.Some segments hit the mark and were entertaining, while others fell short of making sense. WWE made the next four mistakes on the RAW after Clash in Paris.#4. Inconsistency with back-to-back Judgment Day matchesThe Kabuki Warriors defeated The Judgment Day in the first match of the night. Asuka and Kairi Sane appeared multiple times throughout the night due to their storyline with SKY and Rhea Ripley.Since Finn Balor battled Dragon Lee in the next match, it would have made sense for the members to cross paths backstage or on Balor's way to the ring. RAW didn't feature a segment with the entire group.Instead, Dirty Dom helped The Prince win his match, which led Pearce to ban Balor and JD McDonagh from his title defense. It was odd that the male members interacted, yet the two duos did not, since they were booked back-to-back.#3. Telegraphing the finish of Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ StylesSami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa for the United States Title in the SmackDown main event ahead of Clash in Paris. Zayn's title win was a huge moment, so it seemed like Styles vs. Dirty Dom could also main event from France.The title clash instead took place in the middle of RAW, which heavily hinted that Styles would lose. Banning Balor and McDonagh from the ringside also telegraphed other outside interference since it wasn't closing the show.Dominik's upcoming AAA Mega Championship match on September 12 reduced the chance of a loss because bookers want him to look strong ahead of a big title match.#2. Inconsistent use of medical updatesCody Rhodes has been absent from SmackDown since the episode after SummerSlam. Drew McIntyre hit him with a Claymore, sending him through the bottom of the announce table.Michael Cole keeps claiming there aren't any updates, but it's likely to cover for The American Nightmare being out because of his wife's pregnancy and to prepare for filming Street Fighter.However, Cole gave medical updates on both Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. The Oracle has suffered a larynx contusion after Reigns attacked him again. The Tribal Chief is out indefinitely following a brutal attack at the PLE. Bookers could have made up a fake diagnosis like &quot;internal injuries&quot; to explain Rhodes' hiatus.#1. A No. 1 Contender with no spotlight on RAW View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter issues with the Women's World Championship due to Naomi's pregnancy, Adam Pearce announced that Stephanie Vaquer would finally get her title shot at Wrestlepalooza. She'll battle former champ IYO SKY for the title.The Genius of the Sky has been all over RAW, which is fine since she was the champion and is in a friendship struggle with Ripley and The Kabuki Warriors. La Primera, however, is the top contender, but has been used sparingly in the last six weeks.Her last action was in an eight-woman tag team match on the July 28 edition of RAW ahead of SummerSlam. Naomi's pregnancy forced a change of plans, but other performers have continued to appear weekly.Rhea was in two backstage segments while Nikki Bella interacted with SKY. Vaquer could have wrestled Raquel Rodriguez or another star at some point to stay visible.