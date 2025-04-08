4 Mistakes WWE made on RAW (April 7, 2025)

While Seth Rollins nearly stomping Paul Heyman to close out RAW will be one of the talking points from the show, several notable storylines progressed.

Ad

After weeks of confusing segments, the Women's World Championship match was finally announced. Jey Uso claimed he wasn't afraid of Gunther anymore despite his rival bloodying his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, on last week's show.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley delivered one of the best women's matches of 2025. Some moments hit the mark, while others fell a bit short. WWE made the following four mistakes on the latest episode of RAW (April 7, 2025).

Ad

Trending

#4. Using the same finish in The War Raiders' matches

Ad

The Creeds challenged The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Title a few months back. They purposely got disqualified by cheating and then posed like they won the title.

Adam Pearce strangely gave them a title shot, which they lost. The New Day defeated New Catch Republic and earned a title shot. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won by disqualification after Woods was hit with a chair he had brought into the ring.

Ad

Triple H and the officials need to come up with other ways if they want to prolong the feud. Repeating the exact method from the champion's previous feud makes it seem like they don't have any fresh booking plans.

#3. Over-promoting Pat McAfee on RAW

We live in an age where the loudest and most outrageous voices often receive the most attention. That's the case with former NFL player and RAW commentator Pat McAfee.

Ad

The former Colt is never shy about voicing his opinion and having athletes on his shows to do the same. The problem is that just because someone has a platform, it doesn't mean they will always express the smartest thoughts.

WWE aired at least five different promotions featuring McAfee, including a show with his friends, the Hall of Fame ceremony he will host with Michael Cole, and others. It is WrestleMania season.

Ad

WWE heavily promotes the numerous events taking place that weekend. Having only two mentions and having a segment for an underutilized star like Ludwig Kaiser, Pete Dunne, Dakota Kai, Sheamus, Austin Theory, or Grayson Waller would make better use of that time.

#2. Rey Mysterio gets his annual WrestleMania match

Ad

Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most revered stars of all time. He competed against his son last year and will face El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 after a few weeks of chicanery.

The former World Champion is still over with the fans, but that match feels more like a showdown from an episode of RAW rather than the biggest PLE of the year. Mysterio is well-liked on the West Coast and in Las Vegas, the home of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

It makes some sense to get him on the card, but Gable's Luchador character, albeit a parody, is controversial to many.

It seems like an excuse to have him unmasked on the big stage. The match between Bayley and Valkyria would have been a great offering for The Show of Shows.

#1. Why was it so hard, Mr. Pearce?

Ad

After weeks of confusing decisions on RAW, IYO SKY will defend the Women's World Title against both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Fans knew that was the endgame with a title swap so close to the huge PLE.

The problem was that Pearce claimed he tried to reach Mami about another rematch, but she never got back to him. They're both part of RAW. SKY then said she'd face both women at WrestleMania, but Pearce declined.

Ad

Instead, he booked last week's rematch with The EST as referee. The match was, of course, thrown out due to the women getting in each other's faces. Belair made a good point of how she earned her spot, whereas Ripley acted like a child to get her way.

The showdown should have been made official when SKY offered to face both women. They could have interfered in matches on the way to the show. That would have been a way to involve stars like Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and Zoey Stark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More