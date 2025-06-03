4 Mistakes WWE made on RAW before Money in the Bank

WWE filled the final two Money in the Bank spots with qualifying matches on RAW. Stephanie Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile in her official debut as a member of the RAW roster.

Ad

El Grande Americano shockingly toppled both CM Punk and AJ Styles thanks to outside interference from Seth Rollins' group. He also used a piece of metal inside his mask to pick up the controversial win.

Outside of the qualifiers, some other aspects of the show fell short. WWE made the next four mistakes on RAW ahead of Money in the Bank.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

#4. No mention of Carlito on RAW

Ad

Trending

News broke over the weekend that WWE was not renewing the contracts of both Carlito and R-Truth. The stars represent two of the best comedic performers, which adds some brevity when shows are too serious or boring.

He wasn't a foundational member of the group, but Carlito helped Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and other group members win various matches. They could have said he was in the hospital because he ate some bad apples.

Ad

Writers could have explained the absence instead of completely ignoring the stars. The crowd even chanted "We want R-Truth" at various points, but Michael Cole and Pat McAfee chose to ignore those chants.

#3. Netflix advertises a match that already happened

It wasn't a huge deal, but Netflix is supposed to be one of the best streaming services around. It kicked off the streaming revolution, as Amazon, Hulu, and every other ensuing site followed its lead.

Ad

Netflix's popularity and clout are so massive that WWE signed a deal to air RAW on Netflix starting in 2025. While the picture and stream quality have been fine, the pacing and the need to feature celebrities multiple times have hurt the product.

The graphics department is usually on point in WWE, but during Kairi Sane vs. Raquel Rodriguez, it made a noticeable mistake. A graphic ran across the screen claiming that Sami Zayn/Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker/Bronson Reed was still to come.

Ad

The issue was that the tag team contest literally took place before Sane and Raquel's match. It was a minor error, but after six months on the platform, those issues shouldn't be occurring.

#2. The Judgment Day doesn't defend its titles on RAW

Ad

Without Carlito, the Judgment Day consists of five members. Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the WWE Women's Tag Team champs. They haven't defended the titles since winning them on RAW after WrestleMania on April 22.

Releasing some stars didn't help, but Maxxine Dupri and Nattie are a team. That goes double for B-Fab and Michin and the Secret Hervice. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh aren't champs but were the only active stars on the latest RAW.

Ad

Even Dominik Mysterio hasn't done anything with the Intercontinental Title since beating Penta twice. His last defense was on May 10. Only one title is on the line at Money in the Bank - Lyra Valkyria's Intercontinental belt.

#1. Chad Gable gets two chances to qualify for Money in the Bank

Ad

There was a time when many people felt that Chad Gable was the most underutilized star in WWE. His fortunes changed under Triple H as he challenged Sami Zayn and Gunther for the Intercontinental title.

He's recently portrayed two characters, wrestling under a Lucha mask as El Grande Americano. The problem was that both Gable and El Grande were involved in qualifiers for Money in the Bank.

Gable was unsuccessful, but his masked alter ego defeated Styles and Punk. Styles hasn't been featured weekly, but Gable has. Gable is also busy with Vikingo at Worlds Collide.

Had Styles won, it wouldn't have been as bad a decision. But with Gable winning under the mask and other stars missing out, it's not the best look heading into a pivotal weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More