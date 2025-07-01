4 Mistakes WWE made on the RAW after Night of Champions

The RAW after WWE Night of Champions wasted little time setting up a few matches for both Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution. IYO SKY selected Rhea Ripley as her opponent for the all-women's show.

Ad

After allowing Roxanne Perez to take over as a Women's Tag Team Champion, General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce agreed to a Fatal Four-Way tag team match for Evolution.

Following several back-and-forth attacks over the past month, Seth Rollins will face LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While the show was mostly successful with good action and booking decisions, there were a few issues. WWE made the next four mistakes on the RAW after Night of Champions.

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

#4. A few big names are missing from RAW

Ad

It's tough to have every star on the roster appear each week on RAW and SmackDown. This allows some performers to step in and out of major angles while others recover from minor injuries that aren't serious.

However, when more prominent names don't show up, it becomes a big issue. For example, if Ivy Nile misses RAW one week, it's not a big deal. But both Asuka and Stephanie Vaquer were not used after Night of Champions.

Ad

La Primera isn't involved in a big storyline at the moment, but is one of the newer and more exciting additions. Becky Lynch also didn't appear, but her challenger was at least addressed when Bayley battled Lyra Valkyria.

Asuka is coming off a loss to Jade Cargill at Night of Champions. That loss could have been used to set something up. Nile appeared in a backstage segment and even mentioned Vaquer.

Ad

#3. The now-former World Tag Team Champions don't get an entrance in a title match

Ad

This was a trend for every match on RAW as the second person or team to come out often appeared in the ring. The exception was the main event. That's fine for non-title matches. However, since this seems to be how bookers handle entrances, they should have reversed the order.

The New Day should have come out first, and The Judgment Day should have been in the ring. It made it seem like they weren't as important despite holding the gold.

Ad

#2. No Goldberg on his mini-retirement tour

John Cena has made a concerted effort to show up every week during his retirement tour. Even before he won the Undisputed WWE Title, he appeared several times before WrestleMania 41.

Goldberg wanted a proper retirement match and got his wish when he was booked to face Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. If having a final farewell to the fans and his career is important, he would appear live on RAW.

Ad

Last week's offering was a pre-taped sit-down interview. This week, WWE aired a short video package highlighting Goldberg's career accomplishments.

That means he showed up once, got in Gunther's face, and may only show up one more time for his retirement tour.

#1. LA Knight heals quicker than Roman Reigns

Ad

When bookers use a brutal attack, it's often done to write a star off for a short time. This was believed to happen with LA Knight after his rivalry with Seth Rollins and his allies.

The trio brutalized the former US Champion nearly two weeks ago, blasting him with spears, a curb stomp, and a few Tsunamis. That should have kept The Megastar out of action for at least a month.

Ad

With WWE cramming so many events in a short time, Knight appeared on RAW to confront Rollins in the crowd. They will officially face off at Saturday Night's Main Event. The issue is that this completely downplays the attack.

Conversely, Roman Reigns was curb-stomped once on RAW after WrestleMania but has been missing for over two months. Perhaps he should have experienced what Knight did to better explain his latest hiatus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action