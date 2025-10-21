4 Mistakes WWE made on RAW (October 20, 2025)

WWE had a lot on the line on the latest episode of RAW. A title opportunity was one the line in each of the five matches booked on the night. Both Intercontinental Championships were up for grabs, as were the World Tag Team titles.Stephanie Vaquer made her first defense as Women's World Champion. Seth Rollins was stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship due to injuries suffered last week.A battle royal determined who would face CM Punk for the vacant title at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. The matches were great, but officials still made the next four mistakes on the latest episode of RAW.#4. Roxanne Perez doesn't get an entrance for her title matchThe entire theme of the latest RAW was championships. Both women's singles titles were up for grabs. Maxxine Dupri faced Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental title in her hometown of Sacramento.Roxanne Perez was the first to get a crack at new Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. However, she didn't get a televised entrance for her match. Dupri did earlier in the show.Every challenger and champion should get entrances. Instead, The Man had an extended conversation backstage with Paul Heyman that cut Perez's entrance off of the broadcast.Dupri has greatly improved, but The Prodigy is more important within the context of RAW's women's division. It didn't feel that way with her treatment.#3. Repeating the finish between Dominik Mysterio and RusevHe's called Dirty Dom for a reason, but it's getting old with Dominik Mysterio as Intercontinental Champion. He's cheated to keep his title against AJ Styles, Penta (several times), and now Rusev (twice).The Bulgarian Brute has now lost his last two championship opportunities due to low blows from Dirty Dom. RAW GM Adam Pearce supposedly watches the product, but doesn't fine or punish Dom for constantly cheating.This win will probably come and go again without Pearce seriously addressing Dominik's actions. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost the World Tag Team titles earlier in the night, but held the belts for a shorter period than Mysterio.He could have even dropped the title to Rusev to cause more tension within the Judgment Day. If he did, he'd still have the Triple A Mega Championship.#2. Becky Lynch can't beat Maxxine Dupri?? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLynch is now 0-2 in title defenses against Maxxine Dupri. The Man lost the first time via countout. On the latest RAW, she blatantly cheated by blasting Dupri with the championship belt.Dupri's gimmick is that she is still learning the pro wrestling craft. Having her be the one who forces The Man to nefaroius tactics is a bit odd. Lyra Valkyria is one of the best technical wrestlers but the two had decisive matches.Going to the same outcome yet again, like in the Dirty Dom vs. Rusev title match, really makes it seem like AI could be writing these finishes.#1. Jey Uso wins the battle royal on RAWDue to Seth Rollins' injury last week, Pearce stripped him of the title on RAW. Jey Uso won the battle royal to determine who would face CM Punk for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event.Punk won his title opportunity by pinning Jey last week. The field included Dominik, Styles, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Penta, and LA Knight. Styles deserves one more major run with singles gold but won tag team gold earlier in the night.Knight and Punk haven't faced off one-on-one yet despite numerous back-and-forths over the last few months. He's also never won a major title. Penta could have used the victory after being fed to Dirty Dom numerous times this year.Even Rusev would have been a physical challenge for The Best in the World. Jey has been pinned three times in matches surrounding that title this year, and already won the 2025 Royal Rumble.