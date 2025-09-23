4 Mistakes WWE made on RAW after Wrestlepalooza

With Wrestlepalooza in the rearview mirror, the ensuing RAW tried to address some issues while also putting others on the back burner. Jey Uso was still furious with LA Knight, so he petitioned for a singles match with The Megastar.Jimmy Uso, however, wanted another crack at Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Bayley fought through her personality shifts to beat Roxanne Perez.She then snapped at Lyra Valkyria yet again. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes exchanged words ahead of their Crown Jewel Championship match in a few weeks.After weeks of tension, Asuka and Kairi Sane turned on IYO SKY. Despite some great action, WWE made the next four mistakes on the RAW after Wrestlepalooza.#4. Roxanne Perez loses to BayleyBayley and Roxanne Perez both needed a big win on RAW. After some issues with Raquel Rodriguez and Lyra Valkyria ringside, Bayley defeated The Prodigy.The issue with this particular loss is that it's Perez's third in a row. She lost last week to Valkyria and again at Worlds Collide in mixed tag team action. Perez is supposed to be a big part of the future, but has lost more than she's won lately.If Bayley had lost, she could have easily blamed Lyra for the setback. Instead, she pushed her away after the Irishwoman hugged her.#3. Pushing AJ Styles aside in the Intercontinental Title pictureWhen AJ Styles faced Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, Dirty Dom only won thanks to interference from El Grande Americano.Since Dominik made Styles wait for their title clash, RAW GM Adam Pearce should have immediately made a rematch. Instead, he ignored the situation.Dom moved on to Rusev, while Styles and Dragon Lee want to face Los Americanos. It's a disappointing shift for The Phenomenal One, especially since he didn't cleanly lose against the arrogant double champion.#2. No focus on World Tag Team Titles View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile they've never been booked as consistently as one of WWE's top prizes, it feels like the World Tag Team Championship is just a prop. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the titles from the New Day on June 30.They've put the belts on the line only once, facing the LWO on July 28. That's nearly two months without another title defense. Balor and McDonagh have been used more as fodder for Mysterio.DIY, the Motor City Machine Guns, or the Street Profits could have easily moved over from SmackDown to balance the divisions. The titles lose a little prestige every time they aren't booked.#1. Why aren't AJ Lee and CM Punk on RAW?With the way things were presented on RAW after Wrestlepalooza, it felt like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch won the massive mixed tag team match over the weekend.The Visionary had words with Rhodes, while The Man paced backstage as Rollins was deep in thought. Since Punk and Lee were victorious, they could have at least had a quick backstage segment or in-ring promo.They could have cut one of the Rhodes/Uso segments to fit it in easily. The stars who lose big matches at PLEs usually don't show up.The American Nightmare took some time off after losing to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Roman Reigns took off after losing the Undisputed title at WrestleMania 40.