4 Mistakes WWE should not make at the Elimination Chamber event

The 2024 Elimination Chamber is the last Premium Live Event before WrestleMania 40. It will provide a challenger for Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley if both stars are still Champions come April.

Rollins and Cody Rhodes will join The Grayson Waller Effect, while The Eradicator will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor will put their tag team titles on the line against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. There will also be two Elimination Chamber matches.

WWE should avoid making the below four mistakes at the final PLE before WrestleMania 40.

#4. Not continuing Judgment Day angles

With Rhea Ripley being the biggest Australian star in WWE and the Judgment Day defending the tag titles, the angles around the faction must continue. R-Truth should show up during a backstage segment or during the tag title match.

It seems like it could lead to a bout at WrestleMania 40 between the Judgment Day and the Awesome Truth. An appearance by Truth would continue this narrative.

Since Priest and Rollins are on the same card, Priest should tease a cash-in during the Grayson Waller Effect. He could taunt The Visionary from the entranceway or actually try to cash in.

Whatever happens, the stories around RAW's top group must continue at the Elimination Chamber.

#3. Keeping Bronson Reed and Indi Hartwell off the card

There needs to be a spot at Elimination Chamber for Bronson Reed.

Ripley may be the biggest Australian star in WWE, but she isn't the only star from Australia. Bronson Reed is probably the biggest male star from the country in WWE. Unfortunately, he was defeated by Bobby Lashley in a qualifying match.

Reed expressed his frustrations for letting his country down by losing to Lashley. WWE needs to find a way to get him on the card in his home country. The same goes for Indi Hartwell.

Hartwell isn't exactly title-ready on the main roster yet, but she could be in a tag team match or backstage segment. WWE let Zelina Vega compete in a title match at Backlash last year. They should try to do the same for Reed and Hartwell.

#2. Not setting up a few WrestleMania matches

WWE usually plants seeds for WrestleMania matches with encounters in the Royal Rumble. That can either be with face-to-face showdowns or by having one star eliminate another star.

The Elimination Chamber also does the same thing for a few participants in the Chamber contests. Seth Rollins' match with Logan Paul was set up last year as Paul caused The Visionary's elimination.

If LA Knight, McIntyre, or Paul do not win, then at least two matches should be teased during the men's Chamber match. AJ Styles may cause Knight to be eliminated. Knight and the United States Champion could also factor into a situation leading to a Philadelphia showdown.

For the women, something should happen with Tiffany Stratton and Bianca Belair since they were instrumental in each other's elimination from the Royal Rumble.

#1. The Elimination Chamber matches produce repeat winners

Bianca Belair won the Chamber match in 2022.

Part of the anticipation around specialty matches like the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, or the Elimination Chamber is the potential for a new star to be created.

Big wins in those matches can allow stars to move up the ladder in WWE. Big E, Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, and many others won their first titles after winning Money in the Bank. While the Chamber matches often produce expected winners, the 2024 winners shouldn't have already won an Elimination Chamber match.

That mostly goes for Belair and Orton. The EST has been in the title picture for three years and needs a change. She entered last when she won in 2022, killing any major drama.

Orton winning may be met positively, but facing Rollins isn't as intriguing an option as McIntyre or Knight winning and challenging Rollins.