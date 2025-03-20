4 Mistakes WWE should not make with Rey Fenix

After a triumphant start to his WWE career, Penta will soon be joined by his real-life brother, Rey Fenix. The duo has wrestled together in multiple promotions, including Lucha Libre AAA, TNA, Lucha Underground, and All Elite Wrestling.

Fenix wrapped up his time with AEW and is reportedly heading to WWE. A brief vignette aired featuring a masked star sitting atop a ring buckle during last week's SmackDown.

It was heavily believed to be a teaser for the talented star's imminent debut. When he does join his brother in WWE, Triple H must avoid making the next four mistakes with Fenix.

#4. Primarily pitting him against Latin stars

One thing WWE has done over the last two years was put any new or debuting Luchador with or against other Latin stars. Santos Escobar initially joined the LWO and Rey Mysterio before turning on him. Carlito did the same.

Andrade had a few matches before a big WrestleMania program alongside Mysterio against Escobar and Dominik Mysterio. While Fenix will be familiar with those stars, he doesn't need to be placed with them in angles to get over.

Along with Penta, he has enough cache before coming to WWE to stand on his own against a wide range of competitors.

#3. Use him for a few weeks before forgetting about him

One big issue Rey Fenix faced in AEW was inconsistent usage. Bookers often had plans for three or four stars like Jon Moxley, MJF, and Chris Jericho but used the majority of the remaining roster sporadically.

Fenix would be in a program for a few months and then disappear for another few months. Some of that inconsistency was due to injuries.

However, as Tony Khan has shown during AEW's duration, he starts with big plans for new stars and then usually either forgets about them or seemingly loses interest after a few months.

Once the originals were passed over for TV time, it showed a lack of long-term prospects for big names. WWE must make an effort to book Fenix consistently whenever he debuts. They've done a good job with Penta thus far and must do the same with Fenix.

#2. Book him with Rey Mysterio

Triple H and Vince McMahon used to pair any new or returning Latin star with Rey Mysterio. It can help the lesser-known stars get over due to Rey's standing in the business.

The problem is that it became the only way Triple H booked Luchadors. Legado Del Fantasma re-formed to battle the LWO after Escobar turned on Rey.

Carlito aligned with Rey before turning on the legend. Dragon Lee and Andrade allied with The WWE Hall of Famer, with Lee joining the LWO.

Bookers have resisted the need to do the same with Penta despite both being on RAW. With Fenix likely heading to SmackDown, he'll hopefully be given the chance to get over on his own.

#1. Pigeonhole him into WWE's tag team division

When AEW started, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix were two of the biggest additions to the blossoming promotion. Both stars were known across the industry after a successful stint in IMPACT Wrestling.

Pentagon won the IMPACT Heavyweight title and tag team gold with Fenix. The Lucha Brothers also captured the AEW Tag Titles.

Fenix won the AEW International Championship for a measly 20 days. Conversely, Orange Cassidy has had two reigns of over 140 days. After that, bookers primarily used the Mexican stars in tag team or trios action.

Since he's been teased for SmackDown, Fenix will have the chance to stand out as a singles star. Putting him in the tag division when he clearly has potential as a singles star was a massive mistake that Triple H must not repeat.

