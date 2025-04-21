4 Mistakes WWE must not make on RAW after WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 will host the fallout of the biggest PLE of the year. Many stars from RAW featured in some top contests on the two-night event.

Ad

Jey Uso made history by winning the World Heavyweight Championship at the show. Meanwhile, IYO SKY retained the Women’s World Title after a phenomenal match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

The red brand also saw the Intercontinental Championship change hands at WrestleMania 41. The brand also got new tag team champions in the form of The New Day.

Triple H and his crew will be looking to book a major episode of RAW after The Show of Shows. It could host some big moments for fans.

Ad

Trending

Check out the four mistakes WWE must not make on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

#4. Have The Judgment Day break up right after WWE WrestleMania 41

Ad

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship to ensure Judgment Day went home with some gold.

Dominik’s big win came at Finn Balor’s expense. It’s clear as day that Judgment Day will implode soon, or one of the members will be booted out.

However, the big move must not come on RAW after WrestleMania 41. WWE could milk the storyline for a couple of more weeks before having Dominik and Finn go at each other en route to Backlash.

Ad

#3. Avoid a title change right after The Show of Shows

Ad

WWE fans have witnessed many title changes on RAW after WrestleMania over the years. The change has surprised many and helped make headlines.

Currently, all champions of the brand seem set to get a lengthy title reign. However, Triple H and his men may have something different in mind.

WWE must avoid having any titles change hands on the show after WrestleMania. The most obvious stars who will be at risk of losing their titles include Dominik Mysterio and Lyra Valkyria.

Ad

#2. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman must feature on the show

Paul Heyman did the unthinkable at WrestleMania 41 when he betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns during the Triple Threat Match. He went one step further to align himself with Seth Rollins, a man who he has always worked against.

The move was surprising for many and has opened up the doors for some big storylines. To get things started, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman must appear on RAW to talk about their new partnership.

Ad

Failing to bring the two stars out on Monday could be a big mistake. They must be given the mic to talk about what prompted them to come together, while CM Punk and Roman Reigns should be kept away from the show.

#1. Continue IYO SKY’s rivalry with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on RAW

Ad

IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair put on a stellar Triple Threat Match to kick off the second night of WrestleMania 41. SKY retained the Women’s World Championship to remain the top star on RAW.

WWE must avoid continuing this rivalry and instead give IYO SKY some other challengers to work with. Meanwhile, Ripley and Belair could move on and continue their feud one-on-one.

The Triple Threat Match did wonders for all three stars, and it’s time to shelve this rivalry after just one match. Continuing it longer and booking another Triple-Threat contest for Backlash could turn out to be a big mistake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ali Akber Habib Ali Akber Habib is a former club cricketer who loves to watch and write about Cricket and Wrestling. He has been writing for Sportskeeda since September 2018.



He's written for Point Cricket and ET Sports & Entertainment in the past and manages his own Travel Blog. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.