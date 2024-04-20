4 mistakes WWE must not make with Uncle Howdy's return

WWE is still mourning in some ways. The great Bray Wyatt sadly passed away last year, and fans were devastated, as many grew up watching the talented performer. Recently, a special documentary aired for him on Peacock, and many are understandably heartbroken.

There is a chance his legacy will soon be continued, however. There have been cryptic hints and White Rabbit-like Easter eggs on World Wrestling Entertainment programming that many believe will lead to the return of Uncle Howdy.

There is speculation that Howdy may not come alone. Some think The Wyatt Six, a rumored faction that could've come from the mind of Bray Wyatt, could soon become a reality. Superstars such as Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and Matt Hardy could join Howdy.

Regardless of what direction his return takes and who may come with him, there are some key mistakes that Triple H and the company must avoid making with Howdy. This article will look at these potential blunders.

Below are four mistakes WWE must not make with Uncle Howdy's return:

#4. Uncle Howdy and his potential stable can't lose too soon!

Wins and losses in professional wrestling are a subject often debated by fans of WWE. Some believe every win and loss matters, while others believe they mean very little in the long run.

Like with anything, the truth is probably somewhere in the middle. What matters more is how a performer wins or loses. Still, no WWE star can lose every single match. In the same vein, losing too soon can hurt somebody's aura.

If Uncle Howdy is coming in as a mythical figure, he mustn't lose too soon. He needs to keep a strong aura, so his presence means something. The same logic applies to any others by his side. The losses, especially early on, can't come frequently and shouldn't happen for quite some time.

#3. WWE can't rush him to a main-event position!

Bray Wyatt was a tremendously successful wrestler. He managed to win both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship during his time in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

However, WWE and Triple H need to remember that Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy, is not on that level yet. He has never been pushed as a top star on the main roster under either gimmick. Howdy can't come in as a world-beater.

However, if Uncle Howdy clicks as a performer, he could rise to the top of the ladder and become a main eventer. Triple H needs to be cautious about putting him in that position. Slow and steady wins the race, as the expression goes.

#2. Uncle Howdy can't be matched up with the wrong talent!

Matchmaking is a key part of pro wrestling and of WWE in particular. The goal of any booker is to put talent together who can make money, but they also need to make sure there is some chemistry between the performers.

Sometimes a clash of styles works, and other times it doesn't. When Uncle Howdy returns to WWE television, it would be wise for the company to avoid pairing him with someone he wouldn't fit well with. A perfect example of this is Bray Wyatt's last storyline.

Wyatt and Uncle Howdy began tormenting the great Bobby Lashley. While Lashley is a great wrestler, he didn't necessarily have the acting chops for it, nor did it fit his persona. Triple H must ensure the right performers interact with Howdy, or it will come off badly on television.

#1. The company needs to avoid being too cinematic and supernatural!

Plenty of good things came out of Bray Wyatt and his various personas. The work he, The Wyatt Family, and Alexa Bliss did together was some of the most interesting and entertaining in modern WWE.

Unfortunately, not everything was memorable. The supernatural-based segments and matches often came across as hokey or corny. The production wasn't great, and the acting wasn't either. Ultimately, this is WWE, not a horror movie. Nobody needs to leak black goo from their face or get burned alive in the ring and return later, but those incidents happened.

Triple H and company officials would be wise to lean away from the supernatural aspect of the gimmick when Uncle Howdy returns. The character can remain spooky like Bray Wyatt often did, but without leaning too much into the unrealistic end of things that hurt the rest of the product.

