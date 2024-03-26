4 moments of The Bloodline that have made the Road to WrestleMania 40 must see - The Rock's ambush, Roman Reigns' mind games and more

For almost 4 years, now The Bloodline has run roughshod over the WWE, and with the recent inclusion of The Rock added to the family-run stable it seems as though they are stronger than ever.

At WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline will once again be greatly involved in the biggest storylines, with Jimmy and Jey Uso battling it out as well as The Rock and Roman Reigns taking on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night 1 before The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare face off for the Undisputed WWE Universal title on Night 2.

As some of the biggest main event stars in the company, The Bloodline has heavily featured on RAW and SmackDown in the build-up to WrestleMania 40. Therefore we are going to take a look at 4 things the iconic faction has recently done ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4 - The return of The Rock concert

Earlier this month on SmackDown, The People's Champion looked to get under the skin of Cody Rhodes when he brought back an iconic part of his WWE career, the 'Rock concert'.

The Rock looked to poke fun at not only Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40 but Memphis as well, the town in which SmackDown took place as well as a city that has a deep connection to rock and roll itself.

Despite his resorting to many heelish tactics, The Great One received plenty of cheers that night, due to his natural charisma and skill on the mic.

Whilst some fans were initially angry to see The Rock return and take Rhodes' spot, his current heel run has produced some of the most entertaining moments of his career.

#3 - Jimmy Uso looks to knock the yeet out of Jey

As well as the drama surrounding The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, Jey, and Jimmy Uso are arguably involved in the most heated and personal feud heading into WrestleMania 40.

After costing Jey the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal title at SummerSlam last year, Jimmy has been a thorn in the side of his brother, costing him big match after big match.

Following his recent loss to Gunther on RAW, Jey was once again attacked by his brother as well as Solo Sikoa.

Their almost 6 month rivalry will now come to a head at WrestleMania 40 ironically in the city of brotherly love as Jimmy and Jey Uso will go one-on-one for the first time.

#2 - Roman Reigns' mind games

Whilst Cody Rhodes and The Rock's rivalry has become more and more intense in recent weeks, the man whom much of this drama circulates is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

For more than 1300 days, Roman Reigns has ruled as champion and has defeated top names like John Cena, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Goldberg, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and LA Knight

Last week on SmackDown, Reigns and Rhodes stood in front of each other as they went toe-to-toe on the mic. Cody sought to be respectful of his opponent but Reigns once again played the mind games like he always does, hailing The American Nightmare as just another small part of his legendary story.

During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns stated that Mania 40 is another step on his dominant 4-year journey.

"I think everybody's story revolves around me. so I think he's just one of many that's just ruined to tie this thing up. But at the end of the day, he's just a chapter in the big book. This things been started since August 2020, since I came back and I told the whole world that I was the Head of the Table'. I was the head of the greatest wrestling dynasty to ever exist."

#1 - The Rock goes after the heart and soul of WWE

Last night on RAW, The Rock took his feud with Cody Rhodes to new heights as he brutally attacked The American Nightmare backstage in the closing moments of the show.

Whether it was addressing Cody's mother, smashing Rhodes' head into his private bus, or wiping The American Nightmare's blood on his personalized weight belt, The Great One certainly unleashed a side of his character that many fans have never seen before.

In what was already an intense match, the tag team showdown at WrestleMania 40 between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock has certainly gone up a notch.

