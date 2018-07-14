4 most decorated WWE Superstars of all time

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.41K // 14 Jul 2018, 02:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE supremos

Over the years many professional wrestling companies have come and gone but the WWE lives forever. Vince McMahon did the whole world a favour by mixing entertainment with wrestling.

Yes the matches are scripted but nonetheless, everything WWE superstars do in the squared circle comes with a risk. Apart from the high calibre matches, WWE has given us promos to watch again and again, high drama events like The Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Hell In a Cell to name a few.

Every WWE fan wants to have a replica of their favourite championships. WWE has a vast array of championships that are put on the line every now and then - not the Universal Title though!

Speaking of championships, these belts hold a special place in WWE history. These belts have glorified the status of its recipients and made them legends. From the WWE Championship to the WWE tag team titles, World Wrestling Entertainment has a plethora of belts to fight for.

Over the years many men have had the opportunity to hold a title belt in WWE but few have had the honour of becoming champions a few times.

Holding a title in WWE solidifies your status as a major player and does wonders for your resume.

In the history of WWE, there have numerous title winners but few have had the honour to be mentioned in the most decorated superstar list. These men have won the most number of titles in WWE and thus are what we call legends of the game.

Here we present to you WWE's top 4 most decorated superstars of all time.

#4 Triple H

HHH - WrestleMania 25

The COO of the company is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The Game has been a top competitor for WWE and has spent last 26 years in the company. The cerebral assassin has held a major title for most of his career. One of the greatest heels of all time, Triple H has won 24 titles in his storied career.

Triple H has been the main man for the company for the most part of the 21st century and is still a valuable asset owing to his immense popularity worldwide. The game has been part of some of the top factions of the company like of D-Generation X and Evolution.

From his epic matches against the Undertaker at consecutive WrestleManias, to his memorable battles against his best friend Shawn Michaels, the Rock and Stone cold Steve Austin, the game has given us a lot to cherish.

The cerebral assassin is a 9-time WWE Champion which is the third most by any man. He was also the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the world, a title he has won 5 times. To add to his glorious list of honours, The Game is a 5-time Intercontinental Champion, 2 time WWE European Champion, and 3 time WWE/WWF tag team champion.