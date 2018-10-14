×
4 most likely candidates to win Chris Jericho's Sea of Honor tournament

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
107   //    14 Oct 2018, 18:35 IST

Chris Jericho will be the first to run this type of event in wrestling history

Chris Jericho is arguably the best performer in the industry. He has progressed exponentially since his time with WCW. Moreover, upon every return, he has innovated a brand new character.

Whether portraying a face or heel, Jericho has been immensely successful. However, in recent years, Jericho has shown other talents - his marketing and ideology on social media, (see video below). 

Throughout his career, Jericho was synonymous with WWE, becoming a multiple-time champion. Moreover, making history with the best performers in the industry.

However, at Wrestle Kingdom 12 he shocked the world in an excellent match with Kenny Omega. Since then he has worked with NJPW. This success led to the first ever wrestling cruise event called, Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager. 

On October 27 Jericho's cruise begins, merging comedy, music, and wrestling. Therefore, lets explore the wrestling element. Who could win the Sea of Honor tournament?

# 4 Adam Page

Adam Page performing in ROH

Hangman Adam Page currently works with ROH and NJPW via a working partnership. He made his debut for ROH in 2011, and NJPW in 2016.

Page has been very successful. Presently he is a member of Bullet Club, with the closest allegiance to Cody, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll (see video below). He is a former ROH Six Man Tag Team champion. 

In recent years Page has been progressing excellently within Bullet Club. Moreover, WWE has expressed interest in signing him. However, fans will yet witness his talents on October 27, when Adam Page participates in the Sea of Honor tournament.  Adam Page will face Kazarian in his first match, which will be awesome.

Both competitors are immensely talented, and both have successful careers in ROH. Who will be victorious? Ultimately Page should progress to the finals and become the victor. Primarily due to his lack of championship success compared to fellow Bullet Club members. 

