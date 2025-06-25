4 Moves Goldberg should bring back for his final WWE match

Goldberg will compete against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event next month for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The match is advertised as Da Man's retirement match in the company. He returned last week to lock horns with The Ring General Gunther after their fracas at the WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event last year.

The Hall of Famer has reportedly been training for the past six months for this match, and it's expected that he will do whatever it takes to beat The Ring General in his final match. While not a technical pro like Dean Malenko or William Regal, Goldberg did have a range of moves and skillset back in the 90s when he wrestled in WCW. Now, fans expect him to bring back at least a few of those jaw-dropping moves to stun Gunther in the final clash.

Therefore, this listicle will list down four such moves that the WCW legend should bring back in his final WWE match.

#4. Jumping Back Kick

The Jumping Back Kick was one of the top moves of Goldberg back in his WCW days. The move involves hitting the opponent with the leg after a leap and an almost 360-degree turn. Although Goldberg is 58, for old times' sake, he could try to hit a Jumping Back Kick once against Gunther in his final match.

#3. Belly to Belly Suplex

The Belly to Belly Suplex is another powerful move that the WWE Hall of Famer should bring back in his final wrestling match. It involves holding the opponent in a bear-hug-like hold and throwing him over the head, leading to the opponent landing on his back.

Although it is a risky move, as Big E found out when his career came to a grinding halt because of a failed execution of the move, if performed correctly, it has the power to inflict maximum damage to the opponent. It will be interesting if the Hall of Famer executes this move on the Imperium leader.

#2. Scissor Sweep

Da Man used this Scissor Sweep move quite often on his opponents back in the day, and it would be a treat for the fans if he brings back the iconic move at Saturday Night's Main Event next month. The move involves a wrestler using his legs in a scissor-like motion to sweep the opponent off balance, putting them on their back, and then locking one leg as a submission move.

The former World Heavyweight Champion hasn't used this move much in WWE, but back in WCW, he was quick in using it to injure his opponent's lower body parts.

#1. Goldberg's Superkick

The Superkick is another powerful, yet stylish kick by Goldberg, which is quite similar to Shawn Michaels' Sweet Chin Music. The only difference between Goldber's Superkick and The Heartbreak Kid's move is that Da Man doesn't charge up before going for it, and hits it instantly.

There have been moments when he has hit SuperKicks to numerous opponents back-to-back in the ring. It can almost be called a signature move of Da Man, as he also mimes it during his entrance at the ramp. Moreover, this is the same Superkick that infamously also ended Bret Hart's wrestling career.

Since it's his last match in wrestling, the fans should not be surprised if Goldberg rolls out his devastating Superkick against Gunther at SNME.

It will be interesting to see how he plans his final clash and if he brings back any vintage moves that made the fans go wild in the 90s.

