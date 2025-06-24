"I am going to beat the f**k out of Gunther" - Goldberg sets the record straight ahead of his World Title match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL

Goldberg has put Gunther on notice ahead of their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Gunther regained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the June 9 episode of Monday Night RAW, dethroning Jey Uso to become a two-time world champion. The Ring General lost the title at WrestleMania 41, but made a statement with his latest win over Jey, who passed out to Gunther during the title match.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg sat down for an interview with Michael Cole and put his next opponent on notice. He also recalled being taunted by Gunther at the Bad Blood 2024 Premium Live Event while being at the ringside with his family.

"As long as I am breathing and as long as I can step foot into that ring, I am going to make him pay. Michael, I am going to beat the f**k out of Gunther [at] Saturday Night's Main Event," he said.

Goldberg will return to in-ring action for the first time since the 2022 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, when he lost to Roman Reigns and failed to win the Universal Championship.

The veteran is a former two-time Universal Champion and a former one-time World Heavyweight Champion. He has also held multiple championships in WCW, including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, and the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

Goldberg confronted Gunther on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW and confirmed that their World Title Match will be the Hall of Famer's final match.

About the author Soumik Datta



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

