"I am going to beat the f**k out of Gunther" - Goldberg sets the record straight ahead of his World Title match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL

Goldberg has put Gunther on notice ahead of their WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.
Gunther regained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the June 9 episode of Monday Night RAW, dethroning Jey Uso to become a two-time world champion. The Ring General lost the title at WrestleMania 41, but made a statement with his latest win over Jey, who passed out to Gunther during the title match.
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg sat down for an interview with Michael Cole and put his next opponent on notice. He also recalled being taunted by Gunther at the Bad Blood 2024 Premium Live Event while being at the ringside with his family.
"As long as I am breathing and as long as I can step foot into that ring, I am going to make him pay. Michael, I am going to beat the f**k out of Gunther [at] Saturday Night's Main Event," he said.
Goldberg will return to in-ring action for the first time since the 2022 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, when he lost to Roman Reigns and failed to win the Universal Championship.
The veteran is a former two-time Universal Champion and a former one-time World Heavyweight Champion. He has also held multiple championships in WCW, including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, and the WCW World Tag Team Championship.
Goldberg confronted Gunther on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW and confirmed that their World Title Match will be the Hall of Famer's final match.
