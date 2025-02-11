4 Much-anticipated WWE WrestleMania 41 dream matches that are unlikely to happen

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just over 10 weeks away, and its potential card is still shrouded in mystery. The Road to The Show of Shows began to take shape at Royal Rumble 2025 and will continue through the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond. As the Las Vegas extravaganza draws closer, the audience is getting a clearer picture of which matches could make the card.

As these planned WrestleMania feuds materialize, there is obviously a considerable deal of excitement to watch them. However, some fans are inevitably disappointed that certain matches that were initially rumored or anticipated look less and less likely to happen by the day.

Here are four hotly anticipated WWE WrestleMania 41 dream matches that are unlikely to happen:

#4. Cody Rhodes looks unlikely to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Ever since Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, fans have been excited by the prospect of him eventually feuding with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was The Viper's protege in the Legacy stable, with the two stars creating a lot of history together. However, they have yet to feud since Rhodes returned to the promotion in his American Nightmare persona.

When they allied against the OG and the new Bloodline, it seemed only a matter of time until Orton betrayed the 39-year-old to kickstart a mega feud. Many expected this to happen on the Road to WrestleMania 41 when the pair's business with Kevin Owens was concluded. However, following a Royal Rumble where the 14-time World Champion did not show up, this is now in extreme doubt.

Unless The Viper unexpectedly enters and wins the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, CM Punk and John Cena look more likely to face Rhodes in Las Vegas.

#3. Becky Lynch may not be returning to face Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Title

Will the history-making Irishwomen battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All? [Images via WWE.com]

Speaking of megastars who didn't return as anticipated at Royal Rumble 2025, Becky Lynch has been away from WWE for nearly nine months. The seven-time world champion was last seen in May 2024, failing to recapture the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan on RAW. The Man was expected to return at the Rumble, potentially kicking off a WrestleMania 41 storyline.

Inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria was her anticipated opponent, with fans excited to see Big Time Becks battle her fellow Irishwoman on the grandest stage. Given that Lynch did not return in Indianapolis, this dream bout is now in doubt, with fans fearing that her commitments outside the Stamford-based promotion will make her miss The Showcase of The Immortals.

Here's hoping The Man can return in time to be part of WrestleMania 41, and that Valkyria vs. Lynch, along with other doubtful matches like Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill, will come to pass.

#2. John Cena's dream match against Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41 is no longer possible due to Jey Uso

Jey Uso won the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match, last eliminating John Cena to earn the right to challenge a world champion at WrestleMania 41. After a week of teasing, The YEET Master chose The Ring General, leaving The American Nightmare wide open for the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber.

The 16-time World Champion is a huge favorite to win the Chamber match, as is his iconic rival, CM Punk. However, whichever man wins won't have his choice of champion, with Main Event Jey having had his pick already. Thus, the once-anticipated WrestleMania dream matches pitting the Imperium leader against Punk or Cena won't be happening in Las Vegas.

The good news is that the Austrian star will have a few more opportunities to face either megastar beyond The Show of Shows.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock may not happen at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has been arguably the biggest possible dream match in WWE for over a decade now. For years, fans anticipated an in-ring encounter between these two Samoan megastars, with The Brahma Bull's Hollywood schedule keeping him away for years at a time. It then came close to happening at WrestleMania 39 (according to The Great One himself) and WrestleMania XL.

Although their planned match at 2024's Showcase of The Immortals was put on hold by the #WeWantCody movement on social media, their clash was continuously teased afterward. This gave fans renewed hope that they would clash in Allegiant Stadium, finally fulfilling the long-held dream.

However, increasing rumors of The Final Boss missing WrestleMania 41 and the Undisputed Tribal Chief's apparent pivot into a feud with Seth Rollins and CM Punk have dashed those hopes. At this point, many fans are wondering if we will ever see The Rock face Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match.

