4 must-see matches from WWE SummerSlam 2019 - The Fiend's in-ring debut, huge upset in main event

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 914 // 12 Aug 2019, 10:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam had some great matches - here are the standouts!

WWE SummerSlam 2019 has finished and everyone in the WWE Universe is reeling from the main event during which Seth Rollins defeated 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar clean to regain the WWE Universal Title.

However, that was just one of twelve matches on the show, including the pre-show with Charlotte Vs. Trish Stratus, Buddy Murphy Vs. Apollo Crews, Kofi Kingston Vs. Randy Orton, Becky Lynch Vs. Natalya, and Kevin Owens Vs. Shane McMahon among others.

Whilst you'd expect every match on a WWE PPV to be of a high standard, and that was indeed the case for SummerSlam, it is indeed inevitable that some of the above matches stand out over the rest!

But on this stacked SummerSlam card which matches were the stand-out ones? Which matches are the ones that if you don't have enough time you absolutely must see? Which are the matches that were a class apart or where something awesome happened?

Well, let's take a look at at the four must-see matches from WWE SummerSlam 2019

#4 The Fiend Vs. Finn Balor

Bray Wyatt looks sinister as The Fiend against Finn Balor

I'm going to kick this thing off with the in-ring debut of Bray Wyatt's new 'The Fiend' gimmick against a 'Demon-less' Finn Balor, a match that has been on the cards since Wyatt returned and attacked Balor on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

This match is on the list not because of the in-ring content, not because it's a potential candidate for 'match of the year', but because WWE absolutely nailed every element of it and the in-ring debut of 'The Fiend' will probably go down as one of the best in-ring debuts in WWE history.

Advertisement

The Fiend's entrance was incredible, he was introduced as 'The Fiend' in his own special font and not Bray Wyatt. He's also holding the severed head of his previous in-ring character as a lamp and he has a cool heavy metal remix of his previous theme tune. It's amazing.

Naturally he then squashed Finn Balor, including a moment where he literally snapped Balor's neck, but somehow doesn't kill him. He then picked up the win with the Mandible Claw. Wyatt then disappeared from the ring leaving a bewildered and defeated Balor. It was awesome. AWESOME.

1 / 4 NEXT