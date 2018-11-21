4 MVPs from this week's SmackDown Live (November 20th, 2018)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 535 // 21 Nov 2018, 14:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sheamus is launched into the buffet table.

Survivor Series may have been the single worst night in the 19-year history of WWE SmackDown Live.

Losing 6-0 at Survivor Series (though the New Day rightly protest it is 6-1), things could not have been positive in the team Blue lockerroom last night.

Despite this, last night, the Superstars of Tuesday night put on a fun, exciting show, just two days away from Thanksgiving 2018.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

But out of all the performers last night, there were some who were able to dazzle the WWE Universe more than others.

Here are just four Superstars who were the Most Valuable Players of the November 20th, edition of SmackDown Live.

#4 Charlotte Flair

The Queen says she's ready for Rousey's next move.

Starting the show, SmackDown Live began with a package looking back at Survivor Series, clearly focusing on some of the few positives that the blue brand had that night.

The main focus was on Charlotte Flair, who despite losing to Ronda Rousey via a disqualification, lambasted the UFC star with a Kendo stick and a steel chair, leaving the RAW Women's Champion, worse for wear.

Starting the show, Flair received a hero's welcome by the crowd, which is definitely a positive for her, as working as a face, she has received mixed responses at best, with many comparing her to a female Roman Reigns.

The former Champion continued to get the crowd on her side, talking about how much she enjoyed beating the Hot Rod into a pulp, saying it was all for SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Rousey's original pay per view opponent, who was replaced after suffering a concussion.

Her performance tonight definitely re-established the Queen as one of the Blue brand's top stars (regardless of gender), and with this attack, it's clearly only a matter of time before Ronda Rousey takes her revenge on the first RAW Women's Champion.

1 / 4 NEXT