4 Names WWE Could Give To The Team Of Shane McMahon And The Miz

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.18K   //    21 Nov 2018, 18:29 IST

New Tag team on the horizon?
WWE Creative often pairs certain superstars together just fresh up things on the roster. Since the brand split, we have seen the formation of the Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus), the B Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel), the Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan) and many more teams which helped in changing the face of the weekly shows.

While on the previous episode of SmackDown Live and also at WWE Survivor Series we saw the WWE Creative sowing the seeds for the formation of a new tag team with Shane McMahon and The Miz being its members.

The Miz has been teasing a face turn of late and can well form a tag team with Shane given the way events have turned out between the two.

First, Shane McMahon stepped in for the injured Miz to win the WWE World Cup and then the SD Live commissioner appointed the A-Lister as the captain of team SmackDown for Survivor Series.

The Miz too forced McMahon to perform Coast-to-Coasts during the RAW vs SmackDown match showing that he can work well with McMahon.

However, the duo lost a match to enhancement talent last night on their debut. Well, that might be a one-off and we may soon see the two forming a tag team which would eventually lead to a WrestleMania match between the two on the team's implosion.

Here are the four names which the WWE Creative could give to their team.

#4 Co-Besties

This seems to be the least likely name but the Miz himself said this name during his promo
This seems to be the least likely name but the Miz himself said this name during his promo

Frankly speaking, Team Co-Besties seems to be the worst name for any tag team on this planet but the Miz quoted this name when he cut his promo on SmackDown Live.

It is no secret that both the superstars won the "Best in the World" trophy but having that fact in mind, the WWE Creative can opt for this name instead of the name 'Co-Besties'...

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
