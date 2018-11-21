4 Names WWE Could Give To The Team Of Shane McMahon And The Miz

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.18K // 21 Nov 2018, 18:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Tag team on the horizon?

WWE Creative often pairs certain superstars together just fresh up things on the roster. Since the brand split, we have seen the formation of the Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus), the B Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel), the Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan) and many more teams which helped in changing the face of the weekly shows.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

While on the previous episode of SmackDown Live and also at WWE Survivor Series we saw the WWE Creative sowing the seeds for the formation of a new tag team with Shane McMahon and The Miz being its members.

The Miz has been teasing a face turn of late and can well form a tag team with Shane given the way events have turned out between the two.

First, Shane McMahon stepped in for the injured Miz to win the WWE World Cup and then the SD Live commissioner appointed the A-Lister as the captain of team SmackDown for Survivor Series.

The Miz too forced McMahon to perform Coast-to-Coasts during the RAW vs SmackDown match showing that he can work well with McMahon.

However, the duo lost a match to enhancement talent last night on their debut. Well, that might be a one-off and we may soon see the two forming a tag team which would eventually lead to a WrestleMania match between the two on the team's implosion.

Here are the four names which the WWE Creative could give to their team.

#4 Co-Besties

This seems to be the least likely name but the Miz himself said this name during his promo

Frankly speaking, Team Co-Besties seems to be the worst name for any tag team on this planet but the Miz quoted this name when he cut his promo on SmackDown Live.

It is no secret that both the superstars won the "Best in the World" trophy but having that fact in mind, the WWE Creative can opt for this name instead of the name 'Co-Besties'...

1 / 4 NEXT