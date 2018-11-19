10 Matches which can make for a must-watch at WWE TLC

Things are set to get extreme at WWE TLC

WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs will be the last PPV that the company would host this year. TLC 2018 will air live from SAP Center from San Jose, California on 16th December 2018. WWE has already announced that the final of the ongoing WWE Mixed Match Challenge II will take place at the aforementioned PPV.

The writers have booked TLC as one of the most extreme events where the superstars are free to use tables, ladders and chairs. The main event of the show is a match having TLC stipulation while the other matches on the card have stipulations like “Tables Match”, “Chairs Match”, “No DQ, No Count-out Match”, “Last Man Standing Match”, a “Ladder Match” and so on.

TLC 2017 was a RAW exclusive PPV and had Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs The Miz, the Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro), Braun Strowman and Kane in 3-on-5 handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs match as its main event. Last year, meningitis marred PPV took place in October. Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns could not perform at the event (due to meningitis) and had to be replaced by AJ Styles and Kurt Angle, respectively.

The 2018 event is still a month away which gives the Creative team ample amount of time to book some solid feuds. Here are the 10 matches which should take place at the PPV-

#1 Buddy Murphy (C) vs Cedric Alexander vs Mustafa Ali in a Ladder Match for the Cruiserweight Championship

Buddy Murphy recently won the Cruiserweight Championship at WWE Super Show Down

With the response that the Cruiserweight championship match generated at Melbourne, Australia the WWE Creative would be tempted to bring the Cruiserweights back on the PPVs. On a 205 Live episode, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali would go one on one to determine Murphy's challenger. The match would end up having no result and this could lead Murphy attacking both the superstars.

Drake Maverick then would announce that the champion has to defend his title against both the superstars at the same time at TLC in a ladders match. Given the wrestling abilities the 205 Live superstars possess, this triple threat match could easily end up being the best match of the night.

