5 superstars who could join forces with Finn Balor to counter Ziggler and McIntyre

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.34K // 16 Nov 2018, 21:12 IST

Who will join Balor to equal the odds against Ziggler and McIntyre?

Finn Balor possibly ignited a rivalry with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre by interrupting their promo this past week on Monday Night RAW. The Scottish Psychopath had been boasting himself of how he destroyed a WWE Hall of Famer in Kurt Angle while Finn Balor came out to shut him up. The reason why Balor came out was McIntyre had hit Finn with his signature move after his match with Bobby Lashley in the UK special episode of RAW.

Balor asked McIntyre for a match with him but he was instead granted a match with the ShowOff Dolph Ziggler. Finn defeated the former RAW Tag Team Champion via a roll-up to anger the duo. They have been instructed to keep their differences apart till Survivor Series since they would be a part of the same team on Sunday.

But a new chapter of this rivalry would be written on RAW as they have been given the license to tear each other apart by RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. With Ziggler in McIntyre's corner, Balor would soon be looking for a partner to level the odds. Here are the 5 potential superstars who could be revealed as Balor's partner:

#5 Braun Strowman

The least likely option but Braun has had differences with McIntyre

Starting with the least likely option, Braun Strowman had earlier teamed up with Finn Balor and the duo interestingly had a tag team match with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. The reason why I've included Strowman is that the Monster has had his own differences with Drew McIntyre earlier and can align himself with Finn Balor temporarily which could help WWE in building a future feud between Strowman and McIntyre. I know, Baron Corbin vs Braun Strowman seems to be the next feud for the Monster among Men but a temporary feud with Ziggler and McIntyre would be great for RAW as the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is going to be absent.

