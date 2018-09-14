4 Superstars Who Are Natural Babyfaces

WWE or any wrestling promotion for this matter gives a basic character to each superstar around which a particular wrestler builds their image. Each wrestler's role is defined beforehand whether he will play a babyface or heel. All the storylines are based on these conditions only. While some superstars are natural in their role, some have to study their characters in detail to play it convincingly.

In all these years of pro-wrestling, there are bound to be instances when the management judged a particular person wrong and then that person is stuck playing the character that is not at all satisfying and nobody can take him or her seriously. Some are bound to play just a babyface or heel from the beginning and they are natural in it. So, let's look at such wrestlers who are a natural babyface and WWE shouldn't meddle with that role.

#4. John Cena

Even being a part-time wrestler, Cena is the most popular wrestler of WWE right now. The ratings of the show escalate by a long margin whenever he makes an appearance. John Cena did start his career playing a heel with his The Doctor of Thuganomics at gained his initial popularity. But, WWE soon decided to make him babyface, which came more naturally to him. Attitude Era fans consider him the reason to bring this PG vibe to the company with his 'safe' wrestling but that is just half the truth.

Now, Cena is known to be the biggest babyface of the company and this current gimmick has helped him to create his huge fan base. Now, it seems like impossible that he would go back being a heel again considering the popularity that he has among children and how comfortable he is with this character.

