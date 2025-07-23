  • home icon
4 New Bloodline members who could debut in WWE at SummerSlam this year

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Jul 23, 2025 02:00 GMT
The Bloodline on SmackDown [Image Credits: WWE.com]
The Bloodline on SmackDown [Image Credits: WWE.com]

The Bloodline is making headlines once again with Solo Sikoa leading the new era, and Jacob Fatu trying to take the former Tribal Chief and his faction down. SummerSlam 2025 is on the horizon, and some massive action is expected to unfold at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Solo Sikoa is set to defend his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage match at the premium live event. The first time this match took place, WWE featured the massive return of Tonga Loa, followed by the debut of Talla Tonga, with both men making sure that Sikoa walked out of the arena as the United States Champion.

Both Fatu and Sikoa are set to battle yet again, and while Fatu doesn’t have the numbers in his favor, it is clear that some massive action is set to unfold. Let’s check out a few names who could debut at SummerSlam and potentially enhance the Bloodline name even further.

#4. Zilla Fatu

The son of the late Umaga, Zilla Fatu, has already made waves on the independent circuit. His dominating in-ring skills make him one of the biggest potential acquisitions for the Bloodline, specifically the current version of the faction, which is full of aggression.

With Jacob Fatu now out of the faction, Zilla Fatu could be named the next Enforcer to enhance the Bloodline story further. His debut could turn out to be one of the most shocking moments of the premium live event.

#3. To form the female Bloodline: Tonga Twins

SummerSlam might be the perfect time for WWE to finally add a female wing to The Bloodline. Kaoz and Kona AKA The Tonga Twins could be one of the greatest acquisitions for the company at this point, with the female Tribal Chief already arranged.

Naomi could be named as the female Tribal Chief in the company, with the storyline suiting her character perfectly. The Tonga Twins could help Naomi defeat Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at the Biggest Party of the Summer, to remain the Women’s World Champion and get two massive names on her side.

#2. Journey Fatu

Jacob Fatu’s younger brother and son of The Tonga Kid, Journey Fatu is still trying to make his name in the independent circuit. The star is known for his in-ring skills and his power, and could be a good addition to the Bloodline story if he makes his debut at SummerSlam.

Journey Fatu could appear by tearing the ring apart during the Steel Cage match, something Kane was known to do, and further help his brother walk out of the steel cage while he takes care of Sikoa. His potential debut could add more intrigue to the story.

#1. Lance Anoa’i

Lance Anoa’i is one of the more experienced wrestlers in the extended Bloodline family and is yet to have a major run in WWE. The star has become one of the most popular names on the independent circuit, and could choose a different route than making his debut to join the faction.

Anoa’i could rather make his SummerSlam appearance to help Roman Reigns take down the duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, helping the Tribal Chief walk out with a victory. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for SummerSlam.

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

