4 non-WWE megastars who have been trolled online by Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is one of WWE's most promising rising stars. He is incredible in the ring and brash on the microphone, and his alliance with Austin Theory has taken his obnoxious persona up a notch. As a result, The Aussie Icon has found himself sharing the ring with babyfaces like John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Edge in his short time on the main roster.

Arguably the best trick up Waller's sleeve is his fearlessness in engaging celebrities on social media. This tactic, which he calls "giving them the Grayson Waller rub", has gained him great notoriety with the online WWE fanbase. Having begun by targeting company legends like Cena and The Rock, the former NXT standout has widened his scope to stars outside the company, making him quite unpopular with their fanbases.

Here are four huge non-WWE stars that have been targeted by the Australian half of A-Town Down Under in recent months

#4: Grayson Waller quoted Deion Sanders on WWE SmackDown... then put the verbal smack down on the popular coach online

After Colorado Buffaloes' blistering start to the college football season, Head coach and ex-NFL and MLB superstar Deion Sanders was the talk of town. Coach Prime received lots of praise for his work with the program from fans and stars alike, one of whom was XFL owner and WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself.

His great work did not render him immune to the brash antics of Grayson Waller, though. After stealing Sanders' quote about taking off one's hat when talking to grown-ups in a segment with John Cena, he proceeded to berate both stars online as "overrated". It seems neither a storied 21-year WWE career nor Hall Of Fame-worthy careers in both the NFL and MLB are enough to impress the Aussie Icon!

#3&2: Grayson Waller thrilled the WWE Universe by going after super celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Arguably Grayson Waller's greatest internet feud to date has been with fans of Taylor Swift aka Swifties. The 33-year old fired the first shot out of the blue on X, stating that contrary to his initial impression, the pro wrestling fanbase was the second-worst after the legendary singer's. Many in the former fanbase instantly warned him to brace himself for the incoming feral reaction from the Swifties.

True to form, a barrage of insults rained down on the Aussie Icon, much to the amusement of the IWC. Waller would not back down, though, issuing a fake-out "apology" that further irritated the Swifties and even posting a photo with Donna Kelce, mother of Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. He even wore an "I'm a Swiftie" t-shirt at a live event to rile up the fanbase he called "swamp donkeys".

Waller's feud with the singer's fanbase has died down a bit, but the WWE Universe will not soon forget how he hilariously targeted her and the Kansas City Chiefs' Tight End seemingly for his own amusement

#1: Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest target of Grayson Waller's antics ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the most famous non-political figure on planet earth. He has been one of the two faces of the world's most popular game for almost two decades and is the most-followed celebrity across X, Instagram, and Facebook. He currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia, from where WWE Crown Jewel will emanate in a matter of hours.

So of course, Grayson Waller took a dig at him! The 21st Century Success Story authored a post on X calling "soccer" overrated and branding Ronaldo a flop. This sparked speculation that the Al Nassr megastar will appear on the show, but that seems unlikely since his club will have a match at the same time.

Nonetheless, Waller going after someone of Ronaldo's caliber is bound to turn some heads and get some buzz around him. That's some impressive proactive energy from the rising heel.

