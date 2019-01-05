4 NXT spoilers you need to know heading into Takeover: Phoenix

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.84K // 05 Jan 2019, 01:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NXT Takeover: Phoenix is starting to look absolutely stacked

NXT takes over Phoenix on January 26th and last night the company taped the final episodes ahead of their first big show of the year. This means that the card for Takeover: Phoenix has now been finalized, with more matches added and since there are a number of stars being promoted to the main roster ahead of The Royal Rumble, the most recent tapings also saw a few goodbyes.

NXT will be streamed every Wednesday night on the WWE Network leading up to Takeover: Phoenix, but if you want to know everything that went down in Full Sail as soon as possible then read on because here are five of the biggest spoilers from NXT's most recent batch of tapings.

#4 A new team on the block

A new team has been formed

Heavy Machinery is heading to the main roster at some point in the coming weeks, which means that WWE now has a huge gap in their Tag Team Division, which could easily be considered the most competitive in the company.

As part of the most recent tapings, it appears that instead of WWE pushing forward a new tag team they have allowed Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel to join forces and wreak havoc on the Tag Team Division.

Both men have been seen as singles stars up to this point, but ahead of their match against Hector Kunsman and Stanley Watts at last night's tapings, the two men entered the ring together and even had a joined titantron, which shows that WWE obviously means business with this team.

Barthel and Aichner won their debut match as a team, but later in the tapings, they were defeated by Danny Birch and Oney Lorcan, which could lead to an interesting feud following Takeover.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement