4 NXT stars who could compete in the United States Championship Tournament on SmackDown

On Friday Night SmackDown, United States Champion Logan Paul appeared for the first time since beating Rey Mysterio for the title at Crown Jewel. While he addressed many issues upon his return, he also made an announcement that led to excitement among the WWE Universe.

On the blue brand, Paul mentioned that he and Nick Aldis concluded that there would be a tournament on SmackDown from next week, which would help determine who would be the YouTuber's next challenger.

While several big names from SmackDown are set to participate in the tournament, a surprise NXT Superstar will also be part of this opportunity to move a step closer and challenge the US Title.

In this article, we will look at four NXT Stars who could be a part of the tournament:

#4. Lexis King can be part of the United States Championship tournament on SmackDown

Since Lexis King arrived from AEW, fans have been excited to see him compete in WWE. While many expected him to debut on the main roster, he is currently having an impressive run on NXT. However, on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, there is a chance he could make his main roster debut.

The son of the legendary Brian Pillman could be the NXT Superstar set to participate in the United States Championship tournament. One reason this makes sense is that some time ago on social media, King shared a post and mentioned NXT didn't deserve a hero like him.

This could be a way for Lexis King to tease a potential main roster debut. After all, the 30-year-old has impressed many with his performances on NXT.

#3. Nathan Frazer

On last week's episode of NXT, Nathan Frazer competed in a singles match against Ilja Dragunov. Despite giving it his best shot, Frazer fell short, and NXT teased a rivalry between Dragunov and Baron Corbin after the match. It seems as if Frazer is without a rivalry for now.

This could be one major reason Nathan Frazer might be the man who could be part of the United States Championship tournament on SmackDown. If this happens and Frazer does end up competing in the tourney, he would also be making his main roster debut.

#2. Bron Breakker

On NXT, not many have been as impressive as Bron Breakker. Over the last few months, he has put up great performances and has faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Many believe Breakker is the perfect candidate from NXT to make his main roster debut.

Earlier this year, it was also speculated that he would move to the main roster during the draft. However, that didn't happen, and this could be the former NXT Champion's chance of moving to the main roster. Given his skills inside the ring, Breakker would also be expected to do well in the tourney.

#1. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes has been one of the most impressive superstars on NXT. From winning the North American to the NXT Championships, his career on the brand has excelled beyond expectations. His main roster debut against Finn Balor is proof of the same.

While many felt he should have been moved to the main roster after his match against The Judgment Day member, WWE can do the same now. It will be good to see Hayes compete against some of the big names on SmackDown.