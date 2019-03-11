×
4 NXT Superstars who will be WWE Champion one day

Jake Sasko
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
791   //    11 Mar 2019, 04:34 IST

What NXT Stars Will Be WWE Champ?
What NXT Stars Will Be WWE Champ?

NXT is the favoured brand of many WWE fans due to how different and often how much better it is than the main roster. Part of that is the booking but part of it is the talent that the 'developmental' brand possesses on both the NXT and NXT UK brands.

Some stars are developed straight from the Performance Center and are a clear product of the WWE system. On the other hand, some have come from other places such as ROH and NJPW or indie companies and are in NXT to learn the sort of things that happen in WWE as opposed to indies.

I won't be counting the recent call-ups Ricochet, Alester Black, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano because, in my opinion, they all have potential to be WWE champion one day. These are some of the less obvious NXT stars that could be WWE champion one day on the future.

#4 Adam Cole

Adam Cole has sort of become the Ric Flair of NXT with his Horsemen like stable The Undisputed Era by his side. While some in NXT might not be like this, Cole has the sort of look that Vince McMahon might actually go for when looking for a new top star in his company.

Cole would of course not be a number one babyface star because of how good of a heel he has been while in NXT and Ring Of Honor. It is definitely not out of the question that he could become the number one heel on either Raw or SmackDown Live.

He could be the perfect cocky heel that is facing top babyfaces like Gargano or Seth Rollins and trying to stop every fan's heroes from winning the world title. I for sure would expect him to be a world champion in the future.

Jake Sasko
CONTRIBUTOR
I have been a Wrestling Fan since 2011 but am still very knowledgeable about wrestling previous to that. I am a fan of NJPW, AEW, WWE, ROH, and many other companies around the world. My 3 favorite wrestlers of all time are Chris Jericho, CM Punk and Hiroshi Tanahashi
